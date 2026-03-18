Robert Sobukwe’s grave vandalised after Graaff-Reinet renamed after him

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The grave of liberation struggle hero Robert Sobukwe has been vandalised.

Anti-apartheid and Pan Africanist leader Robert Sobukwe’s grave was discovered vandalised on Wednesday morning, just a few days after community members took to the streets to support the renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

Sobukwe’s grandson, Mangaliso, said on Wednesday afternoon that they suspected the vandalism was related to Saturday’s march where scores of community members gathered at the town’s centre in support of the name change.

“It is actually ridiculous and it has been ongoing for some years now,” he said.

“Previously, we didn’t understand what it was about but now it looks like someone is opposing the march at the weekend,” he said.

Hopefully this person will be caught because what they’ve done is extremely ridiculous — Mangaliso, Sobukwe’s grandson

Mangaliso said a criminal case had been opened with the police.

“Hopefully this person will be caught because what they’ve done is extremely ridiculous.”

Two weeks ago, residents opposing the name change held demonstrations calling for Graaff-Reinet to retain its name.

The name was officially gazetted on February 6 along with four other towns including East London to KuGompo City.

The renaming of Graaff-Reinet previously sparked debate, with proposals to honour either Sobukwe or fellow anti-apartheid activist Fred Hufkie.

Sobukwe — a teacher, lawyer and Graaff-Reinet native — was eventually selected.

He was the founding president of the PAC and led the 1960 Sharpeville anti-pass law protests.

After his arrest, Sobukwe was detained on Robben Island under the notorious “Sobukwe Clause” that allowed an indefinite renewal of his prison sentence.

After his release, he was placed under house arrest until his death in 1978.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch