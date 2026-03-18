Taps run dry in large parts of metro

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Gonubie Ratepayers and Civic Association members together with DA ward councillor Val Knoetze assist the community fill their water containers late Tuesday afternoon. The 12,000 litre water tanker offered much relief to residents.

Residents across KuGompo City are enduring days — in some cases more than a week — without reliable water, forcing families to queue for tankers, rely on neighbours and, in desperation, consider using swimming pool water just to flush toilets.

Hardest hit were parts of Gonubie, Dorchester Heights, Stirling, Vincent and Bunkers Hill, where taps have run dry or produce only a weak trickle.

One prominent KuGompo City high school has resorted to using swimming pool water, with buckets placed in toilets for pupils.

Last week, the Buffalo City Metro posted on social media that there could be “intermittent water supply interruptions within the Umzonyana Water Supply System due to peak summer demand and reduced raw water abstraction from the Buffalo River Lower Weir”.

The statement said the “weir on the Buffalo River has been negatively impacted by a significant growth of water hyacinths”.

“These floating plants have accumulated at the abstraction point and have partially blocked some of the underwater screens of the raw water intake pipes … leading to lower flows and pressure.”

In Gonubie, some residents have gone more than a week without water, turning to rainwater tanks and emergency deliveries.

In Gonubie, some residents have been without water for a week. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

At Hazy Ridge Retirement Village, residents Kevin Marlow and Errol Frohbus said the elderly community was under mounting strain.

“We’ve had no water since last Tuesday,” Marlow said.

“The information we received from the Buffalo City municipality was that the problem was caused by hyacinth blocking the pipes.

“But the question is, if there is a planned maintenance schedule, how was the hyacinth allowed to get to that point?”

Frohbus, chair of the retirement village, said the complex had 74 units, many without water tanks.

“Some residents rely on the village’s shared tanks or on neighbours.

“Others have had to go to friends and family just to take a shower or collect drinking water,” he said.

He said non-essential water use had already been cut.

“We are all relying on rainwater tanks, which were at about 25,000 litres, but those levels are dropping fast.

“If this continues, we may have to use swimming pool water to flush toilets.”

Prof Julie Coetzee, deputy director of the Centre for Biological Control at Rhodes University, said: “Water hyacinth has exploded on the Buffalo River because the system is heavily enriched with nutrients from sewage and other wastewater pollution.

“These nutrient inputs act as fertiliser, allowing the plant to grow extremely fast.

“As the mats thicken, the plants are pushed by wind and water movement until they accumulate at physical bottlenecks in the river, in this case, the abstraction point at the lower weir,” Coetzee said.

“At the Umzonyana intake, the hyacinth mats are so dense that they are physically blocking the underwater screens that feed water into the municipal pump station …

Residents fill up their bottles at a 12,000 litre water tanker on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“In this case, the water hyacinth is not only a symptom of pollution, it has become a direct operational risk.”

In nearby Mzamomhle, residents say supply is erratic, often returning briefly late at night before disappearing again by morning.

Resident Asanda Aleva described the daily struggle.

“We have been without water for almost two weeks,” she said.

“We have to rely on neighbours, and sometimes we wake up at midnight to collect water when there is a bit of flow.

“It is exhausting, but we have no choice.”

Another resident, Nobesiba Goqwana, said the heat had made conditions worse.

“It is very difficult to walk in the scorching sun carrying 20 litres of water, but we are desperate. There is no alternative.”

The impact has also been felt beyond households. At least one high school has resorted to using swimming pool water for sanitation, with buckets placed in toilets for pupils.

The school has been without running water for eight days.

Ward 18 councillor Jason McDowell said Vincent had long-standing low-pressure problems.

“Vincent has struggled with low water pressure for years. It is something I have raised in the Integrated Development Plan for the past three to four years, but nothing has been done,” he said.

He said the system relied on water being pumped from Umzonyana to a holding dam before distribution to reservoirs.

“The pumps were blocked by hyacinth, which meant they could not push enough water into the holding dam.

“Once the dam levels drop too low, supply to reservoirs is affected,” McDowell said.

“Because Vincent is elevated, it is one of the first areas to lose water when pressure drops.

“The reservoirs have not been able to fill sufficiently to supply the area consistently.”

He said water sometimes returned during off-peak hours.

“Late at night or very early in the morning, there is sometimes a trickle … But during the day, there is nothing.”

Ward 28 councillor Frederick Pohl criticised the metro, saying the response had been too slow.

“Officials at the water purification works are doing what they can.

“Pipes are being cleared and pumps are pushing water to the holding dam at Umzonyana, but the dam is not yet full,” Pohl said.

“Purification is slowly increasing, and I have been informed that the plant should be running at full capacity by Thursday or Friday.”

He said the municipality had failed to implement emergency measures in time.

“Water tankers could have been deployed earlier, and central collection points should have been established as an emergency measure.

“When I engaged officials last week, there were no contingency plans in place,” he said.

Pohl said the crisis reflected deeper infrastructure problems.

“Plans to increase the capacity of the Umzonyana purification works were presented about two years ago, but they have never been implemented,” he said.

The municipality had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gonubie residents queued with containers as a municipal truck delivered 12,000 litres of water. — Additional reporting by Mfundo Piliso

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