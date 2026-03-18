West Bank land claimants protest at City Hall after years of broken promises

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West Bank land claimants staged a sit in at the City Hall on Tuesday in protest over continued delays in the West Bank restitution programme.

West Bank land claimants who were told by the Buffalo City Metro that they would move into their new homes this year, are again seeking the assistance of parliament to resolve the decades-long impasse.

For nearly 30 years, delays and the city’s unkept promises have seen the West Bank restitution programme stagger and stop as land claimants die before they can move into their promised new homes.

In the 1960s, West Bank residents were forcibly removed from their homes by the apartheid regime, but were among the first cohort to lodge and win a land claim.

On April 16 2000, an agreement was signed by the state and the claimants with R36m put into the project’s trust fund for BCM to build the 2,026 family houses on 693 sites.

By 2023, the amount had grown to R100m, with BCM, a year later, committing to start constructing the homes in July 2024.

This was after arliament’s portfolio committee on human settlements put pressure on the city and provincial governments to fulfil the state obligation signed between claimants and the then national department of land affairs.

However, disputes between the city and the contractors meant the project has ground to a halt.

The land allocated to the claimants was invaded by squatters despite BCM and the claimants obtaining a court order.

On Sunday, more than 180 claimants gathered at the Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre to unanimously vote to stage a sit-in at the City Hall, and present a list of grievances to BCM’s leadership.

On Tuesday morning, a crowd of mostly elderly claimants marched to the city’s headquarters to submit a list of demands.

BCM’s newly appointed political head of finance Yomelela Tyali and a senior official from the mayor’s office accepted and signed the letter of demand on behalf of the city.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the city was attending to the issues.

In their letter, the claimants demanded a contractor be appointed within 30 days for the construction of the internal services on West Bank land, after the previous contractor terminated his contract because the metro and the Housing Development Agency failed to pay for services.

The claimants said since mayor Princess Faku held a sod-turning event on April 24 2024 very little had been achieved.

The claimants also want the city to immediately begin removing illegal squatters from the land, according to an eviction order obtained in October 2021.

This follows the completion in November 2025 of a temporary relocation area to offer the invaders alternative accommodation.

The claimants said the city should continue with the evictions until “all illegal squatters are removed from West Bank land”.

They demanded the metro immediately call a meeting of the project steering committee for the construction of internal services in terms of the previous agreement, and then arrange to hold monthly meetings.

We were promised we’d get houses this year, but that seems no longer to be the case — Chris George, a claimant and member of the Nongqongo committee

Chris George, a claimant and member of the Nongqongo committee, said they gave the city 14 days to respond.

He said the continued delays were devastating.

George, now 75, was 13 when his family was removed from their West Bank home to a four-room house in Parkridge.

“We were living comfortably, alongside all races, and then we were divided into groups with the coloureds moved to Parkridge while black people were sent to Mdantsane.

“It is still a scar on many people’s hearts and now they are dying without receiving justice.

“We were promised we’d get houses this year, but that seems no longer to be the case.

“It is very upsetting because we keep getting promises.

“We are not violent, we will not toyi-toyi, but the municipality must know that four generations are fighting this.

“We will make sure 10,000 people occupy Oxford Street because we are fed up.

“There’s no indication of a contractor going on site, the city is quiet.”

Meanwhile, West Bank Restitution Association secretary Christo Theart said they had asked the department of land reform’s portfolio committee to place the West Bank restitution project on its agenda.

“The secretary indicated they would speak to the chairperson to do this in the second quarter.

“We haven’t got a date or confirmation yet. We hope we can go and discuss this in parliament.”

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