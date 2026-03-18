Young tailor makes mark in fashion, inspired by dad

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CATWALK STRUT: Fashion designers in the Umzimvubu local municipality, some living in rural KwaBhaca and EmaXesibeni, got a rare opportunity to showcase their fashion collections during the 10th annual Umzimvubu Fashion Show at the weekend.

A childhood spent watching his father sew has led Mfezeko Cobokana from rural KwaBhaca to the runway, where the 29-year-old tailor is now building a name for himself in fashion.

Cobokana, from the outskirts of Qumrha, turned his early fascination with clothing into a growing business after learning to sew while still at school.

“I used to watch my dad closely and I was amazed at how he could take pieces of fabric and produce clothes that people wear every day,” he said.

“That’s when I knew I would take the reins from him one day.”

He began honing his skills in 2011 while in grade 10 at Osborn Senior Secondary School.

Raised in a family where sewing was common, Cobokana said his father’s influence played a central role in shaping his path.

Now self-employed, he designs a range of garments, from traditional attire to streetwear and custom pieces tailored to clients’ needs.

“Understanding the basics allows me to focus more on creativity and style,” he said.

His work was showcased at the Umzimvubu 10th Annual Fashion Show, held at the KwaBhaca Town Hall at the weekend, where he competed against more than 40 designers and presented three outfits.

He admitted the build-up to the competition was demanding.

“The pressure was too much sometimes. I had to collect my thoughts and come up with creative designs that could withstand the competition while making sure the stitch quality was good,” he said.

His efforts earned him the R7,000 prize in the All Star Designer category.

“I am very happy about winning. The money will go straight into the business so that I can expand it,” he said.

The overall winner, Nontembeko Dingiswayo, 37, from Mawusheni in KwaBhaca, took home R20,000.

Dingiswayo, who studied at the Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion Designing in 2020, said the moment of victory was overwhelming.

“I couldn’t even answer when people asked me how I felt,” she said.

“I just cried because I thought about all the pressure I went through and the challenges I faced while preparing for the competition.”

She said working with a slow sewing machine made preparation difficult, but she drew inspiration from the winter season to complete her designs.

Dingiswayo produces ready-to-wear, school uniforms, traditional attire and casual clothing, and said experimenting with different fabrics helped sharpen her creativity.

“I want to train my hands to sew different fabrics so that I can become more creative,” she said.

She plans to use her prize money to buy accessories to complement her designs and hopes to one day work with major retailers such as Truworths.

Umzimvubu municipal spokesperson Khoboso Lebenya said the fashion show had grown into a flagship programme over the past decade, providing opportunities for young designers to showcase their work using local models.

“The Umzimvubu Fashion Show is more than a celebration of style; it is a celebration of opportunity, creativity and the power of local talent,” she said.

Lebenya said a key factor behind its success was a partnership with Walter Sisulu University, which offered professional training, mentorship and technical skills to participants.

“This partnership ensures that designers are not only showcasing their talent but also receiving structured development that prepares them to compete in the fashion industry,” she said.

Lebenya said the programme’s impact was already evident, pointing to designer Lulama Maka, who previously showcased at the event before featuring at the David Tlale show.

“This achievement demonstrates the calibre of talent within Umzimvubu and shows that with the right support and exposure, local designers can compete on national platforms,” she said.

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