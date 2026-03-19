BCM public hearings on proposed name changes start on Thursday

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Public hearings on proposed name changes will begin on Thursday.

Do you want to rename a street, suburb, hospital or other geographic feature in Buffalo City Metro? Now is your chance.

Public hearings on proposed name changes will begin on Thursday, giving residents an opportunity to support, object to or suggest new names for areas across the metro.

The process will start in Qonce on Thursday, before moving to Mdantsane’s NU12 Community Hall on Friday, the Gompo township community hall on March 25, and concluding at the KuGompo City Hall in Oxford Street on March 26.

The hearings, organised by the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographic Names Committee (ECPGNC) and Buffalo City Metro, form part of an ongoing effort to review and standardise place names in line with SA’s transformation agenda.

BCM council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana said the list of proposed names already published was not final.

“The names listed on the public notice are in no way final,” he said.

“They are proposals made by some individuals, and together with those names that will come out of these public hearings, they will be put together and popular names selected.”

Among the proposals is the renaming of Mdantsane’s central business district taxi rank to Nkosana Mgxaji Highway, in honour of late boxer Nkosana “Happy Boy” Mgxaji.

The township’s NU10 could be renamed after boxing promoter Mzimasi Mnguni, while other units may also be renamed.

These include NU1, which could honour businessman Zola Madyaka, NU2 after Eric Gabelana, and NU7 after former uMkhonto we Sizwe combatant Mzimasi Giwu.

A road between the NU1 police station and Sassa offices in Khayalethemba could be renamed Dumile Gidana Street, after a local boxing pioneer.

Several proposals also affect Qonce and KuGompo City.

These include renaming Settlers Way, the road between KuGompo’s CBD and King Phalo Airport, to either King Phalo Drive or King Pato Road.

Oxford Street could become King Rharhabe Road or Adam Kok Street, while Buffalo Street may be renamed Albert Fotho Tyhulu Street.

In Qonce, Maitland Road could be renamed after struggle icon Steve Tshwete or as Bhisho Massacre Road, while Kaffrarian Heights may become Jan Tshatshu suburb.

Other proposals include renaming Gonubie to Qunube, Macleantown to Mpongo and Gompo township to Clement Kadalie Residence.

The R438m Breidbach N2 interchange, completed in 2024, is also under consideration for renaming, with suggested names including Inkosi Mabhece Tshatshu, Inkosi Phakamile Tshatshu, Rev JP Ncaca, Mluleki George and Leon Meyer.

The process will see those in attendance given forms and a chance for them to make their own proposals or preferences in terms of name changes — Humphrey Maxegwana, BCM council speaker

Maxegwana said residents attending the hearings would be able to submit their own proposals.

“These public hearings starting on Thursday are a continuation of that process, where we will be consulting with our people for them to submit or propose names, as individuals, which they want changed around the metro,” he said.

“The process will see those in attendance given forms and a chance for them to make their own proposals or preferences in terms of name changes.”

He said the most supported names would be submitted to national authorities and ultimately to arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for approval.

The renaming process comes amid debate over place names in the province.

Some groups have criticised recent changes, including the gazetted renaming of East London to KuGompo City and Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe, arguing there was insufficient public consultation.

However, the current hearings are intended to give residents a direct say.

Mdantsane community activist Thabang Maseko, who runs nonprofit organisation Phakama Mdantsane, said the process was long overdue.

“It is long overdue because we have wanted this process to happen. There have been talks and suggestions, but I don’t recall it taking place,” he said.

“We are happy now that it is coming together because Mdantsane is rich in history.

“We have people in sporting codes, business and the religious community who can be honoured; people whose memories we cannot afford to lose.”

Mkhuseli Mnguni, son of the late boxing promoter, said the family would be honoured if NU10 were to be renamed after his father.

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