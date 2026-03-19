Crowning of ‘Nigerian king’ in Eastern Cape sparks concern from ATM

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Videos circulated on social media appearing to show celebrations of the coronation of an individual referred to as Igwe Ndigbo. Stock photo.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on the government to investigate reports of the coronation of a Nigerian ”king” in the Eastern Cape, saying the incident could undermine South Africa’s legal framework and traditional leadership structures.

The party statement rejected what it described as the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king” under the title “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London” expressing “strong rejection and deep concern” over the development.

The call comes after videos circulated on social media appearing to show celebrations of the coronation of an individual referred to as Igwe Ndigbo.

The ATM said the matter requires immediate intervention from multiple levels of government.

“The minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, must take immediate steps to protect the integrity of South Africa’s traditional leadership institutions and ensure that no parallel or illegitimate structures are allowed to emerge,” it said.

“The premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, must immediately institute a full provincial investigation into this matter.”

While South Africa remains a welcoming and diverse society that respects the cultural expressions of all who reside within its borders, this tolerance must never be exploited to undermine our laws, customs or national identity — African Transformation Movement

It called on home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to investigate the immigration status of those involved and whether any laws may have been violated.

The party urged bodies responsible for cultural oversight to step in, such as the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) and the Eastern Cape department of traditional affairs.

The ATM acknowledged South Africa’s commitment to cultural diversity but cautioned against any actions that could undermine the country’s laws and identity.

“While South Africa remains a welcoming and diverse society that respects the cultural expressions of all who reside within its borders, this tolerance must never be exploited to undermine our laws, customs or national identity.

“Cultural expression must operate within the confines of the law and with respect for the host nation’s heritage and governance systems.”

The party criticised what it described as weak state enforcement, arguing the lack of decisive action could embolden unlawful behaviour.

Traditional leadership is deeply rooted in the history, identity and ancestral lineage of South African communities. It cannot be replicated, substituted or superimposed by external actors — ATM

Traditional leadership is governed by clear legal and cultural processes that cannot be replicated arbitrarily, it said.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that recognises and protects the institution of traditional leadership within a clearly defined legal and cultural framework. The installation of any king or chief is not a ceremonial act that can be conducted arbitrarily or imported from foreign tradition.”

Attempts to establish parallel authority structures on South African soil are both unlawful and unacceptable, it said.

“The notion that any foreign national or group, regardless of how long they have resided in South Africa, can unilaterally establish a ‘kingdom’ or install a traditional authority structure on South African soil is both unlawful and unacceptable.

“Traditional leadership is deeply rooted in the history, identity and ancestral lineage of South African communities. It cannot be replicated, substituted or superimposed by external actors.

“ATM views this incident as a dangerous precedent that undermines not only the authority of legitimate traditional leaders but also the rule of law.”

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