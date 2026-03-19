High-ranking police officer denies link to Lusikisiki massacre torture claims

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Six men stand accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial. In the dock in the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki are Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe Ndende and Mzukisi Ndamase.

Brig Duduzile Ngculu, the Eastern Cape head of serious and violent crimes, took the stand on Thursday as the final witness in a trial-within-a-trial in the Lusikisiki massacre case, denying allegations that she was present when an accused was tortured.

Ngculu, the lead investigator, testified at the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki, where the court is examining the admissibility of confessions made by three accused — Aphiwe Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe and Bonga Hintsa.

Ndende’s lawyer, Mawande Nokwali, put it to Ngculu that she was present when his client was assaulted during an interview.

“My client will tell the court that you were present when he was suffocated by a plastic put over his head and when he was assaulted during the interview,” Nokwali said.

“My client says it was you who shouted at the police officers who were torturing him. You ordered them to stop.

“Later, you ordered all other investigators to leave the boardroom where the interview was being held. It was only you and the accused that were left behind.

“Then you told him to speak to save himself from the torture, saying you can see that he is being suffocated.”

Ngculu denied the allegations, telling the court she was not involved in the interviews.

“My team was handling the interview,” she said.

Nokwali further alleged that Ndende was not fed throughout the day of his interrogation on October 17 2024.

“It was only you who came to assist,” Nokwali said.

“My client heard you shouting over the phone that the accused was not fed and demanded that food be arranged for him.”

I never shouted at anyone but made a request — Brig Duduzile Ngculu, Eastern Cape head of serious and violent crimes

Ngculu confirmed she had intervened to request food but denied shouting. “I phoned Col Feke and requested that food be brought for Aphiwe. I never shouted at anyone but made a request.”

She added that she had encountered Ndende in a passage as he was being taken to detention and maintained she had no involvement in any alleged assault.

During cross-examination, Nokwali highlighted inconsistencies between Ngculu’s testimony and that of some of her team members, particularly regarding timelines and communication while in Lusikisiki and Mbizana.

He suggested that either the other officers were mistaken or untruthful.

Led by senior state prosecutor Mfungo Makhubela, Ngculu told the court she had never received any reports or complaints that the accused were tortured or assaulted.

She said her role was to oversee the investigation, co-ordinate her team and ensure evidence was properly collected and analysed.

The trial-within-a-trial follows weeks of legal argument over claims by the accused that their confessions were obtained under duress.

Proceedings were briefly affected when Ndende’s lawyer, Fuzile Ngxukumeshe, was unable to cross-examine Ngculu due to ill health.

The case relates to the September 28 2024 attack in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, where gunmen stormed the neighbouring homes of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, killing 18 people, most of them women.

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