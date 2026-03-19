Music, culture and community spirit come alive in Reeston reggae festival

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MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Yenzokuhle Foundation will host the Reggae Sun Experience Splash at Yenzokuhle Village in Bhakaneni, Reeston, on Sunday, featuring performances by local artists including Ras Ragas, BLC Sijahntist and Turbulence of Azania. Stalls offering food, books and clothing will also be available.

The Reggae Sun Splash Experience is set to bring rhythm, culture and community spirit to Reeston this weekend, as the Yenzokuhle Foundation hosts a vibrant gathering at Yenzokuhle Village in Bhakaneni on Sunday.

With Mjoli Wengoma as the host, the event promises a full day of music and connection, with performances from a range of reggae artists.

The programme features a diverse lineup of artists from across the region.

Performers from KuGompo City include Prince Fierce, ELLevi Perez, Jah Cool, Zeblon, SkinnyLion, Eternal Melodies Band and Amla, offering a strong showcase of local talent.

They will be joined by visiting artists from Cape Town, such as Turbulence of Azania, Maveric Mavo and Ras Ragas.

Visitors can also explore stalls offering food, books and clothing, creating a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere rooted in community values.

Founded in 2014, the Yenzokuhle Foundation has grown gradually over the years.

Founder and director Vuyani Jah Pathman Maguma said the event began in a simple and organic way.

“The Reggae Sun Splash Experience started as just us Rastas playing music at the beachfront.

“Year after year, we saw the potential and the need to continue.

“People responded positively, and we watched it grow from just performances to something bigger, including stalls and a full experience.”

Maguma believes reggae music plays a unique and important role in society.

“Reggae is the only music that carries the message of the people, our history, love and light.

“It also has a strong spiritual effect, and globally it is recognised for bringing people together through a belief in oneness.”

Many feel it is the right thing to do because the message of the music brings life, peace and harmony — Vuyani Jah Pathman Maguma, founder and director

Community support had been a driving force behind the event’s growth.

“The people inspired us not to stop promoting reggae music around Buffalo City and surrounding areas.

“Many feel it is the right thing to do because the message of the music brings life, peace and harmony.”

The Yenzokuhle Foundation itself is made up of eight dedicated members who manage different portfolios within the organisation.

These include Maguma as chief project officer, alongside administrator Nozipho Mbembe, secretary Khanyisa Piyose, treasurer Mkhuseli Qhole, chair Mongezi Manqina, vice-chair Vuyo Dzawuse and marketing head Sokwakhana Dyantyi.

Together, they work to ensure the smooth running of events and the continued growth of the foundation.

Beyond the music, the event aims to create opportunities for artists and community members to connect.

Organisers say attendees can expect live reggae band performances, networking opportunities and a welcoming space for creatives from different backgrounds.

The target audience is the Reeston community, as well as artists and reggae lovers from across the region.

Organisers hope the event will not only entertain but also strengthen community ties and promote cultural expression.

Despite its growth and popularity over the years, Maguma said the event had been sustained without external funding.

This highlighted the team’s commitment and passion.

With its mix of music, culture and community spirit, the Reggae Sun Splash Experience continues to stand as a celebration of reggae and its message: one of unity, peace and shared humanity.

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