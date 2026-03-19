SA bought fuel before Middle East conflict and it has enough, says government

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Recent developments in international oil markets have already exerted upward pressure on fuel prices. Stock photo.

South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, notwithstanding heightened volatility in global energy markets arising from ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

“Government is actively co-ordinating with industry stakeholders to secure both crude oil and refined petroleum products from a diversified range of sources, and a comprehensive plan is in place to manage potential supply risks,” mineral and petroleum resources department spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko said.

“Fuel consignments scheduled for March and early April 2026 were secured prior to the recent escalation in global tensions. These deliveries have commenced and are expected to adequately sustain national supply over the coming weeks.”

Recent developments in international oil markets have already exerted upward pressure on fuel prices. Crude oil prices have exceeded $100 per barrel, driven by supply disruptions and heightened uncertainty affecting critical global shipping routes.

While the short-term outlook remains stable, the government is actively advancing measures to strengthen long-term energy security — Lerato Ntsoko, mineral and petroleum resources spokesperson

As a net importer of petroleum products, South Africa remains inherently exposed to these external dynamics. Sustained increases in international oil prices, coupled with exchange rate fluctuations, are expected to translate into higher domestic fuel prices in the months ahead.

Ntsoko said the government will continue to engage closely with industry stakeholders to:

monitor supply levels;

assess emerging risks; and

co-ordinate timely and appropriate interventions where necessary.

“South Africa will continue to honour its regional supply obligations, while ensuring that the security of domestic fuel supply remains paramount.

“While the short-term outlook remains stable, the government is actively advancing measures to strengthen long-term energy security.”

These interventions include:

the diversification of fuel import sources;

the enhancement of strategic storage capacity; and

the acceleration of key infrastructure investments.

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