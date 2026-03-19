Shots fired, cars damaged during high-speed chase in KuGompo City

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IN PURSUIT: SAPS officers stand next to a red BMW damaged in a high-speed chase in Berea on Thursday afternoon.

“It was like a scene from a movie.”

That was how stunned witnesses described a dramatic high-speed chase and shooting that unfolded in KuGompo City on Thursday, leaving several vehicles damaged, one suspect arrested and police searching for others who fled.

Residents in Berea were shaken by what they described as a volley of gunfire, followed by a chaotic pursuit that ended in a crash involving at least five vehicles near the Pearce Street on-ramp to the North-East Expressway.

Halfway down the on-ramp was a stationary red BMW that had been damaged during the chase.

By mid-afternoon, the area was swarming with law enforcement officers, with the on-ramp cordoned off and investigators combing the scene for evidence as traffic backed up and motorists slowed to watch.

East London police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed officers had responded to a “serious incident” at about 2pm.

She said police were attempting to apprehend suspects when a chase broke out.

“During the apprehension of a suspect, a chase ensued in which the fleeing suspects were responsible for causing a collision involving five vehicles,” Gantana said.

“One suspect has been apprehended thus far.”

When the Dispatch arrived at the scene, police tape sealed off sections of the on-ramp, with a tow truck on site and officers searching the roadway and nearby areas.

At first, I thought it’s fireworks but that didn’t make sense — Witness

While another group of officers worked near an adjacent intersection where further evidence was being examined. It emerged that two damaged Mercedes-Benz vehicles were among those involved in the crash.

Witnesses described scenes of confusion and fear as events unfolded.

One woman said she had been shopping at a nearby supermarket when she heard gunshots.

“At first, I thought it’s fireworks but that didn’t make sense.

“I saw a cash van when I left the shop but there was no chaos happening around it, so I thought the shooting was happening nearby.

“As I walked back to my place, I was shocked by the traffic at first and there I saw the scene with many police officers,” she said.

Another witness said traffic had been flowing normally before a vehicle suddenly cut in front of others, triggering panic.

“A minibus cut off in front of the cars, and out of fear I ran inside,” she said.

A third eyewitness said she ran for cover after seeing vehicles speeding through the area.

“I was on my lunch break and I saw a high-speed chase.

“The cars were driving fast. I didn’t know what was happening, so I ran inside. I didn’t want to be caught in the crossfire,” she said.

Another witness said she saw two men from a minibus being apprehended by police.

“I saw them lying on the ground,” she said.

Traffic along Pearce Street remained heavily congested as emergency services personnel worked to clear the wreckage and secure the scene.

By the time of publication, police had not confirmed whether the suspects had been linked to a specific crime.

Gantana said officers were focused on stabilising the situation.

“At this stage, our primary focus remains on the safety of all involved and managing the active situation on the ground.

“We will issue a comprehensive statement with further details once all the facts have been gathered,” she said.

Chaos on Pearce Street, Berea, as traffic came to a standstill after a high-speed chase through the suburb. (Randell Roskruge)

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