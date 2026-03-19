Statement discrepancies under the spotlight in accident fund fraud trial

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Manfred Chinamasa is accused of stealing RAF funds from his clients.

Discrepancies in a statement by the late Khumshile Mandita came under scrutiny in the specialised commercial crimes court in KuGompo on Wednesday during the fraud trial of attorney Manfred Chinamasa.

Cross-examining the first investigating officer, Sergeant Thula Maja, Chinamasa highlighted errors in Mandita’s statement, including an incorrect year for when his Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim was submitted to him.

Mandita was one of the clients Chinamasa allegedly defrauded.

Chinamasa told the court the statement contained wording mistakes, including the use of “or” instead of “and” and an incorrect figure of 205% instead of 25% for the portion allegedly due to him.

Chinamasa, a former University of Fort Hare lecturer, is accused of defrauding several clients of millions of rand from RAF payouts.

Mandita, who died in 2025, met Chinamasa while he was a student at the university.

Chinamasa also pointed out that Mandita’s surname was incorrectly written and that the institution was recorded as “Fort Hare” instead of “Fort Hare University”.

Investigating officer Maja acknowledged an error in recording the percentage due to Chinamasa and said he had already explained this to the court.

He said that since Mandita had died, only Chinamasa would know when the file was handed to him.

Chinamasa further questioned inconsistencies between the date of a WhatsApp message he received from Mandita about payment into his trust account and the date recorded in Mandita’s statement.

It doesn’t change the content that Mr Mandita wanted his money from you — Thula Maja, Sergeant

Maja said there was an error and that the RAF could confirm when the payment was made.

Reading a message purportedly sent by Chinamasa to Mandita, Maja noted it contained mistakes, arguing that such errors do occur.

“It doesn’t change the content that Mr Mandita wanted his money from you,” Maja said.

“It would be the RAF that would say when the money was paid to you.”

The trial continues on Thursday.

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