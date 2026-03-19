Struggling Chris Hani security guards working without pay since December

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Security guards employed by service providers contracted by the Chris Hani District Municipality have not received their salaries since December.

Scores of disgruntled security guards working for outside service providers contracted by the Chris Hani District Municipality claim they have not received salaries since December 2025.

They said their bosses had informed them that their companies had not been paid by the Komani-based municipality which, in turn, left them with no money to pay staff.

The four security companies, who could not be reached for comment by the time of publication on Wednesday, are reportedly contracted to safeguard municipal assets.

These include buildings, water schemes supplying water to rural areas, water treatment works and water reservoirs in several towns in the district including Komani.

Our children do not understand when we say we are going to work every day and yet come pay day, we do not have a cent — Thumeka Mankayi, security guard

Thumeka Mankayi, who works for one of the private security firms in Komani, confirmed she and other guards in the company had last received their salaries in December.

“The company says it has not been paid by the municipality.

“It is really painful. Our children do not understand when we say we are going to work every day and yet come pay day, we do not have a cent,” the mother of two said.

“I cannot even pay for their basic schooling needs. We keep hoping [that we will get our money eventually].”

A petition was handed over to the district municipality on December 11 2025 following a protest.

In it, residents called on authorities to intervene in what they described as the exploitation, abuse and violation of basic labour rights of the guards and cleaners.

“This exploitation is taking place under the watchful eye of government officials and politicians who were entrusted to uphold justice, protect workers and ensure compliance with the law.

“These companies are paid using taxpayers’ money, budgeted specifically for the services rendered by these workers, yet the same workers are not receiving what is due to them,” it stated.

Resident Xola Njokweni said this week they had decided to get involved after they discovered that the guards and cleaners had not been paid since July.

However, they eventually received their money in December.

Now the same people had not been paid for nearly three months and were battling to survive, Njokweni said.

Nolusindiso Feni, a mother of two, decided to stop going to work in November.

She had worked for a security company that guarded a water scheme near Ilinge township outside Komani.

“I am a single parent. My children are at home with my family in Cathcart but I am expected to send money home every month that I do not have.”

Bongani Yose works as a security guard safeguarding municipal water reservoirs in his hometown of Tarkastad.

He said working conditions were so bad they could not even afford to buy uniforms and were never provided with any tools of the trade.

Chris Hani municipal spokesperson Dr Sandiso Tyembile confirmed the municipality had contracts with private security companies.

“The municipality pays the security companies monthly.

“When there was an outstanding amount, the district municipality agreed with the service providers to pay the amount on an arrangement basis,” he said.

Daily Dispatch