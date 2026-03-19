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Suspect arrested in R230k Eastern Cape drug bust due in court

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

The drugs, with an estimated street value of more than R230,000, were confiscated on Tuesday. (Supplied)

A 37-year-old suspect arrested in the Eastern Cape for possession of drugs worth R230,000 is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Off-duty police officers attached to Nxuba visible policing and K9 unit members nabbed the suspect on Tuesday in Michausdal, Nxuba.

“The team acted on information received about a suspect allegedly in possession of drugs at a local address,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“Acting swiftly, the members proceeded to the identified premises where they conducted a search. The suspect cooperated with police and led them to a location within the residence where Mandrax tablets were concealed. The drugs, with an estimated street value of more than R230,000, were confiscated.”

The suspect is due to appear before the Nxuba magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of possession of drugs.

District commissioner Maj-Gen Rudolph Adolph praised the members for their vigilance and commitment.

Adolph reiterated that drug trafficking continues to undermine efforts to combat crime in the district.

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