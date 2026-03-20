Buffalo City name-change hearing attracts big crowd

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRIVING THE CHANGES: The Buffalo City Metropolitan Geographical Names Committee has concluded its stakeholder engagements on proposed name changes.

Calls to remove colonial-era street names, introduce a “wall of remembrance” for rejected proposals and overhaul public participation processes dominated the first public hearing on proposed geographical name changes in the Buffalo City Metro on Thursday.

The hearing, held in Qonce and organised by the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee and BCM, formed part of processes to review and standardise place names in line with SA’s transformation agenda.

The town hall was filled to capacity as residents, traditional leaders and struggle veterans submitted proposals and debated suggested changes.

More than 200 people offered support, objections and additional proposals to a list of 43 names already under consideration.

Zwelitsha resident Lindelwa Tshaka called for changes to the consultation process, arguing that communities should submit names collectively rather than individually.

She said this would prevent duplication and ensure broader consensus.

“Zwelitsha has a number of people who made a difference. Even in Zone 5, there are people we regard as heroes.

“It would have been ideal if we met as a community and then came here to propose a name,” Tshaka said.

Her view was echoed by Mthuthuzeli Swaartbooi.

“People in Zwelitsha from these streets must first reach consensus,” he said.

The discussion related to proposals to formalise the names of five streets in the township, including MJ Tshiyembe Street and SS Tshiyembe Street.

Tshaka also proposed that a wall of remembrance be erected in Zwelitsha to honour individuals whose names were not ultimately approved.

“We have many people who did wonders in our community,” she said.

ANC Veterans League member Monwabisi Mnikina said a proposal to rename Grey Hospital Dr Vukile Peteni Hospital had been submitted two years ago but had not been advanced.

“There’s no sign of the [proposed new name for the] hospital and we’ve been suggesting this for the past two years,” Mnikina said.

Amantinde traditional authority representative Mnune Bacela called for the removal of colonial-era names.

“Let’s use proper names and refrain from using British surnames in Africa.

“Drop the Reverend names and use Xhosa names,” he said.

BCM speaker Humphrey Maxhegwana and the metro’s geographical names council chair, Noma-Afrika Maxongo, attended the hearing.

Responding to the submissions, Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture department representative Mark Mandita said all proposals would be assessed before proposed changes that enjoyed popular support were forwarded for approval.

“We have researchers and we also have people who will assist with the correct spelling,” Mandita said.

“Proposals that fall under the municipality’s jurisdiction will be sent to the metro council for approval before being submitted to national authorities.”

He clarified that certain proposals fell outside the committee’s mandate.

“With hospitals, we received proposals to rename Bhisho Hospital and Grey Hospital, but that would be overstepping our mandate because the statute does not allow us [to do so].

“Names related to hospitals will be sent to their boards of directors, who will decide whether to proceed.

“Our mandate is limited to streets, cemeteries and roads, although we can assist where possible,” he said.

Mandita described the hearing as constructive and said he was satisfied with the turnout.

We also don’t want names to come only from traditional leaders — we want names from [people of] different aspects of life — Gcinumzi Ndinisa, Sanco deputy chair in BCM

The South African National Civic Organisation deputy chair in BCM, Gcinumzi Ndinisa, said Sanco had worked with traditional leaders to consolidate proposals for new names.

“We want to have a common understanding so that we don’t have one person named in three streets,” Ndinisa said.

“We also don’t want names to come only from traditional leaders — we want names from [people of] different aspects of life.”

The names of seven traditional leaders feature among the 43 proposed changes.

The R438m Breidbach interchange, completed in 2024, could be renamed the Inkosi Mabhece Tshatshu Interchange or Inkosi Phakamisa Tshatshu Interchange.

Descendants of the leaders attended the hearing.

The consultation process will continue in Mdantsane at the NU12 Community Hall on Friday, followed by the Gompo township community hall on March 25, and conclude at the KuGompo City Hall on March 26.

Among the proposals expected to be discussed in Mdantsane is the renaming of the central business district taxi rank to Nkosana Mgxaji Highway, in honour of late boxer Nkosana “Happy Boy” Mgxaji.

Other proposals include renaming NU10 after boxing promoter Mzimasi Mnguni, NU1 after businessman Zola Madyaka, NU2 after Eric Gabelana and NU7 after former Umkhonto we Sizwe combatant Mzimasi Giwu.

A road between the NU1 police station and Sassa offices in Khayalethemba could be renamed Dumile Gidana Street, after a local boxing pioneer.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch