Police probe vandalism at Robert Sobukwe’s grave

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DESECRATED: Anti-apartheid and Pan Africanist leader Robert Sobukwe’s grave was discovered vandalised on Wednesday morning, just a few days after community members took to the streets in support the naming of Robert Sobukwe, formerly Graaff-Reinet.

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an investigation after vandalism at the grave of anti-apartheid activist and Pan Africanist leader Robert Sobukwe.

Sobukwe’s grave in Asherville was discovered vandalised on Wednesday morning, just a few days after community members took to the streets on Saturday in support of the renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

The name was officially gazetted on February 6 along with four other towns, including East London, which is now KuGompo City, and nearby Aberdeen to Xamdeboo.

The name change had become a contentious issue in the town, with opposition parties, the Freedom Front Plus and the DA, calling for the name change to be revoked.

Scores of community members also held a march two weeks ago against the renaming of one of SA’s oldest towns.

Sobukwe’s grandson, Mangaliso, said they suspected the vandalism was related to Saturday’s march.

“It is actually ridiculous and it has been ongoing for some years now,” he said.

“Previously, we didn’t understand what it was about, but now it looks like someone is opposing the march at the weekend,” he said.

Mangaliso said a criminal case had been opened with the police.

“Hopefully this person will be caught because what they’ve done is extremely ridiculous.”

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act, they had opened a case of desecration or damage of a grave in a cemetery.

This will not discourage us from emulating Sobukwe and making sure his name is up there as one of the icons and we’ll take the matter further — Mzwanele Nyhontso, PAC leader and land reform minister

PAC leader and land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, who led the march at the weekend, described the incident as disgusting.

“It is disgusting that there are still [people who] persecute Robert Sobukwe even 50 years after his death.

“It is disgusting that people who feared Sobukwe while he was still alive still fear him even when he is lying in his grave.

“When the government is recognising Sobukwe for the first time by renaming the town after him, there are still people who hate him to the level that they may vandalise his grave.

“This will not discourage us from emulating Sobukwe and making sure his name is up there as one of the icons and we’ll take the matter further,” Nyhontso said.

He said he would take the matter to the heritage council to reconstruct Sobukwe’s grave “in a way it will be difficult to vandalise it”.

Sport, arts and culture department spokesperson Andile Nduna said the department would engage relevant stakeholders to assess the damage and ensure that the grave was restored with the dignity it deserved.

The department condemned the act and said it was deeply disrespectful.

“This abhorrent act is not only an attack on a gravesite but an affront to the dignity, legacy and enduring contribution of a leader who dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, human rights and the liberation of our people.

“That such a violation occurs even in death is both painful and unacceptable.

“Our heritage sites and places of remembrance must be protected as sacred spaces that reflect our collective history and identity,” he said.

The department called on law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the matter and urged communities to work together with authorities to safeguard heritage sites and report any acts of vandalism.

The renaming of Graaff-Reinet previously sparked debate, with proposals to honour either Sobukwe or fellow anti-apartheid activist Fred Hufkie.

Sobukwe was eventually selected.

He was the founding president of the PAC and led the 1960 Sharpeville anti-pass law protests.

Azania Movement president Nolubabalo Mcinga, who motivated for the name change, said the vandalism of Sobukwe’s grave was deeply painful.

Mcinga, however, said the act confirmed that colonialism had not left SA.

“It has simply taken a softer form that continues to resist the restoration of African dignity and identity.”

She said they would restore and protect the grave and ensure it became a place of honour and remembrance.

“This is bigger than a grave — it is about a people reclaiming their history, their identity, and their future, without fear."

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch