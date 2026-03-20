Sesethu Maneli takes pride of place in The Voice Lounge

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‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: The Voice Lounge boss Lung is a Sigibelwana, gospel singer Sesethu Maneli and music producer Nqubeko Mbatha. Maneli is the first artist to be signed to The Voice Lounge's new record label, and her debut project is expected to be a solo album.

“This is just the beginning.”

That is how gospel singer Sesethu Maneli describes her journey after becoming the first artist to be signed by The Voice Lounge’s newly launched record label.

The platform marked the milestone on Thursday, welcoming Maneli into the studio as part of its artist-signing celebration.

The Voice Lounge’s boss, Lungisa Sigobelwana, said the signing represented a major step for the fast-growing brand.

“This is our first artist. Her name is Sesethu Maneli, and she is a gospel singer from Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha],” he said.

They discovered Maneli after she appeared as a guest performer on one of the platform’s shows.

“We saw something special in her. After she performed on the show, we decided to sign her.

“It was a natural step for us as we continue to grow,” he said.

“She signed a two-year contract; however, it is open for extension if need be.”

The Voice Lounge began as a podcast, later expanding into a multi-platform media hub, incorporating an online radio station and a recording studio.

“From the beginning, it was just a podcast. But the vision kept growing.

“We saw the need for an online radio platform, and from there we moved into building a recording studio,” Sigobelwana said.

Today, The Voice Lounge operates as a combined space for podcasting, online radio and music production.

Despite being just seven months old, the platform has enjoyed rapid growth.

“In just seven months, we have reached about 22-million views,” Sigobelwana said.

“We believe we are one of the fastest-growing online radio platforms, not only in the Eastern Cape but in South Africa.”

He said the addition of a record label, allowing the platform to develop and produce its own artists, was a natural next step,

“We have a studio in the building where we record music.

“We are also working with some of the best producers from around South Africa to make sure the quality of our work is world class,” he said.

For Maneli, who was born and raised in Gqeberha, the opportunity marked a significant moment in a journey rooted in faith and music.

“I love the Lord, and I love what I do, which is singing.

“For me, it is not just singing; it is worship.”

She grew up in a musical family, performing in a group that sang at weddings and funerals.

Maneli developed her talent through church and school choirs, honing her voice and building her confidence.

After finishing school, she began to take her music more seriously.

“I realised that I have a voice and a purpose.

“As I grew spiritually, I began to understand why I sing and what I am called to do,” she said.

Her journey gained momentum after the Covid-19 lockdown, when she took part in live broadcasts with friends.

One performance went viral in her community, opening doors to new opportunities.

“I started getting invitations to minister at different places. From there, things kept growing,” she said.

She later joined various music groups and collectives, expanding her reach and experience.

It was during one of these performances that she caught Sigobelwana’s attention.

“He approached me after I performed and told me about the vision of The Voice Lounge and the idea of starting a record label.

“He believed in me, and that is how everything started,” she said.

Maneli said her new music was already in development.

“We are currently working on songs that we will be releasing soon,” she said.

She draws inspiration from local and international gospel artists, including Mahalia Buchanan, who started as a member of Joyous Celebration before becoming a solo artist.

Renowned musician, pianist and producer Nqubeko Mbatha has joined The Voice Lounge team to help shape Maneli’s sound.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her grow as an individual recording artist,” he said.

“The plan is to make good music, very good music.

“I’m bringing my A-game and working with the right people to ensure this becomes the success it should be.”

Mbatha said Maneli’s debut project was expected to be a solo album, though collaborations with other artists remained a possibility.

“Collaborations are always a good idea, especially for a first project, but we will let the songs guide us.”

Having recently arrived in KuGompo City, Mbatha said he had been impressed by the team’s drive.

“These people are serious. They are not playing,” he said.

“They have achieved a lot in just seven months, and I don’t want to slow down their momentum. I want to match their pace.

“My role here is music production. I want to focus on building the sound,” he said.

Daily Dispatch