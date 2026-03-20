Traditional leaders must step up to tackle poverty, underdevelopment, says Mabuyane

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CALLING FOR UNITY: Premier Oscar Mabuyane addresses delegates during the official opening of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Bhisho on Thursday.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has urged traditional leaders to present a united front and play a central role in tackling poverty, inequality and underdevelopment in the province.

Delivering the keynote address at the official annual opening of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Bhisho, Mabuyane emphasised the importance of the institution in shaping the province’s future.

He said traditional leaders had a critical role to play in building society and strengthening social cohesion.

Mabuyane called for unity among traditional leaders, stressing that the institution must project a united voice at all times.

He also sought to dispel divisions between traditional and Khoi-San leadership structures.

“Any perceived distinction between traditional leadership and Khoi-San leadership is, at best, one of language, not of essence, identity or purpose,” Mabuyane said.

He urged leaders to reject divisive discourse and work collectively to address pressing challenges facing communities.

Among these, Mabuyane highlighted poverty, inequality and underdevelopment, particularly in rural areas.

He pointed to government efforts aimed at supporting emerging farmers, improving infrastructure and stimulating economic growth.

“We are investing significantly in infrastructure development as a key enabler of economic activity.”

He cited projects such as the Ndabakazi Interchange near Butterworth, which he said was improving road safety and unlocking economic opportunities.

Mabuyane also condemned the recent “coronation” of a non-recognised traditional leader, describing it as an affront to both the institution and the constitution.

“Traditional leadership is not self-appointed. It is rooted in lineage, legitimacy and recognition within the framework of our laws and customs,” he said.

He called for stronger enforcement of existing laws and consequences for those who undermined recognised traditional structures.

The premier also paid tribute to AmaRharhabe Princess Thembeka “Cuthwana” Sandile and Methodist Church Rev Solomzi Nyembenya, who were recognised for their contributions to community development.

Mabuyane praised Sandile’s leadership, describing it as “often not loudly proclaimed, but deeply felt, a leadership of presence, counsel and unwavering commitment to the dignity of her people”.

Nyembenya was remembered for his work in community development and his involvement in programmes promoting food security, education and social justice.

“He reminded us that faith must be accompanied by action, and that real leadership is measured by service to the people,” Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane also emphasised the role of traditional leaders in addressing social challenges, including gender-based violence and femicide, crime and substance abuse.

He urged leaders to remain at the forefront of efforts to promote moral regeneration and social cohesion.

We must ensure that development reaches villages, that opportunity reaches the youth, and that no community is left behind — Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier

The premier called for closer collaboration between traditional leaders and the government to drive rural economic development, highlighting agriculture, agro-processing and rural enterprise development as key growth areas.

“We must ensure that development reaches villages, that opportunity reaches the youth, and that no community is left behind,” he said.

He said the opening of the house should signal a renewed partnership between government and traditional leadership.

“Let this opening mark a continuous renewal of partnership between government and traditional leadership. Together, we can build a brighter future for our people,” Mabuyane said.

The event was attended by traditional leaders, government officials and dignitaries, including acting judge president Zamani Nhlangulela, members of the provincial legislature and representatives of political parties.

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