Translated into isiXhosa, Biko’s 1977 book poised to reach much wider audience

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SPREADING THE WORD: A new chapter is being written in the history of Steve Biko’s much-lauded ‘I Write What I Like’, which has recently been translated into isiXhosa.

A new isiXhosa edition of Steve Biko’s seminal work I Write What I Like will be launched in Qonce on Saturday, marking a significant step in making the Black Consciousness leader’s ideas more accessible to African-language readers.

The book, originally published after Biko’s death in 1977, is a collection of writings and letters produced between 1969 and 1972, reflecting his philosophy of Black Consciousness and the need for psychological and political liberation under apartheid.

The new edition, titled Ndibhala Intando Yam, will be launched at the Steve Biko Centre on Human Rights Day, and will be the first time the work is available in Biko’s native language.

Biko’s son, Nkosinathi, said the translation was long overdue.

“I Write What I Like has already been translated into several international languages, including Portuguese and Italian, and discussions are under way with Indonesian publishers,“ he said.

“The time had long come for us to have the teachings of Biko available in African languages.”

He said the isiXhosa edition formed part of a broader campaign to mark what would have been Biko’s 80th birthday, with plans to expand into other African languages.

“Conversations around a kiSwahili translation are already under way,” he said.

The book was translated by the late Prof Peter Mtuze, a respected language practitioner who also translated Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom. Mtuze died in 2025.

I Write What I Like represents the creative thinkers of the Black Consciousness Movement of the 1970s through the pen of its overall leader, Steve Bantu Biko — Dr Andile Afrika, Biko’s close friend

Biko’s close friend, Dr Andile Afrika, said the translation was fitting and would preserve the integrity of the original work.

“I Write What I Like represents the creative thinkers of the Black Consciousness Movement of the 1970s through the pen of its overall leader, Steve Bantu Biko,” Afrika said.

“Its continued publication and increase in readership is testimony to its literary power and brilliance.”

He said Mtuze’s involvement strengthened the project.

“Prof Mtuze’s choice by the publisher to translate I Write What I Like is a wise decision that has enhanced the recognition and use of African languages in South Africa,” he said.

Dr Mqhubi Given Mdliva, who holds a PhD in African languages, said the translation would help reintroduce Biko’s ideas to a wider audience, particularly younger generations.

“I think this move is great, in the sense that the book has been written by one of the greatest sons of the soil, Steve Biko, with a great mind to make us, as black people, find ourselves and identify ourselves,” Mdliva said.

He said the isiXhosa version would support the preservation and development of the language.

“Translation of this English version is a great job that I appreciate and commend, because it is one of the mechanisms to bring back adult readership of isiXhosa,” he said.

Mdliva said the book could be shared across generations.

“In the process of reading that book, people would share knowledge through discussion with children and grandchildren, forming part of our heritage as amaXhosa,” he said.

Afrika said the translation elevated the work and reinforced its cultural roots.

“Globally, this is a great step in the struggle for the recognition of African languages,” he said.

“Biko was first and foremost a child of amaXhosa people. This celebration would have made him very proud.”

Nkosinathi said the family had been closely involved in the project and had welcomed the initiative.

“The response has been very good and we expect a full house for the programme, which will start at 2.30pm,” he said.

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