Eastern Cape councillor’s online dating bid while taps run dry sets tongues wagging

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“While you are busy looking for love, we need water.”

Some residents reacted with sarcasm after an Eastern Cape councillor turned to social media to find love.

When Makana local municipality ward 7 councillor Lunga Masinda decided to embark on his search, little did he know his quest would cause a stir.

While Makana has been grappling with the water crisis for years, Masinda’s search overshadowed it for a while as residents shared a screenshot of his post on a local Facebook page.

Though some social media users criticised him, others felt it was his right to look for love.

Some residents found it amusing the love-seeking councillor appeared to have forgotten about the water woes.

On Saturday, Masinda defended his decision amid the backlash.

“I don’t respond to what is being said on social media because we are in an election fever now [with local government elections around the corner],” he said.

“People are trying to gain points by exposing others.

“We are facing the water crisis in Grahamstown [Makhanda].

“I’m neither blocking service delivery nor water provision.

“I’m a young person ... we do things differently [when we need love].”

Masinda would not be drawn into commenting on his social media post seeking a potential lover.

He would not say if he had managed to attract the woman of his dreams through the post.

“Please let’s not discuss it, let’s leave it there,” he said.

Turning his attention to the water crisis, Masinda said the municipality is working tirelessly to provide communities with water.

“Water is essential and we can’t live without water,” he said.

“The municipality is doing all they can to provide water.

“Even now there are trucks that are delivering water to those areas that don’t have water.

“Some areas get water, some don’t because the infrastructure is too old — it’s what we get from engineers.”

Councillor Lunga Masinda. Picture: Screenshot (councillor masinda)

Daily Dispatch