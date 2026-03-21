Eastern Cape rejects installation of Nigerian 'king'

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Nigeria's Igbo community over the weekend hosted a ceremony in the city where Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was installed as their king in KuGompo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams has distanced his department and the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders from the so-called installation of a king by foreigners in the province.

Williams was commenting on the reported coronation of a Nigerian “king”, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, under the title “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London”. Videos circulated on social media appearing to show celebrations of the coronation of an individual referred to as Igwe Ndigbo.

Williams said he had learnt with shock of the so-called installation of the “Nigerian king” in the Rharhabe kingdom and rejected it outright.

“Any nefarious attempt to defy and undermine the sovereignty of our country will be met with the full might of the rule of law. The act by the Nigerians is an attempt to destabilise and threaten the sovereignty of our country and land ownership.

“We call for intervention by the department of international relations and co-operation and law enforcement agencies to act with immediate effect,” Williams said.

He said the government had official processes to recognise and install traditional and Khoisan leaders in the country.

Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (ECHTKL) Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso also expressed “profound indignation and unequivocal condemnation”.

He said the area customarily fell under the authority of the amaRharhabe kingdom led by King Sandile.

Gwadiso said this development constituted a flagrant violation of established customary protocols, a direct affront to the institution of traditional leadership, and a troubling disregard for the constitutional and legislative framework governing traditional authorities in South Africa.

The unilateral and unlawful installation of an individual purporting to be a “king” within the jurisdiction of a recognised monarchy was not only irregular but also deeply disrespectful to the heritage, customs and authority of the amaRharhabe kingdom and traditional leadership across the country, he said.

“The house is particularly concerned that this reckless conduct carries the potential to inflame tensions and jeopardise social cohesion. Traditional leaders in this province and beyond have consistently stood against xenophobia, violence and division. However, actions of this nature are irresponsible and may provoke avoidable conflict if left unaddressed,” said Gwadiso.

The ECHTKL demanded an immediate and unequivocal public apology from the organisers and all parties involved and the dissolution of this illegitimate and self-styled “kingship”.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection, preservation, and integrity of traditional leadership institutions, as well as to the promotion of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among all communities residing within the republic.”

TimesLIVE