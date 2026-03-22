Four Mdantsane family members killed in bus crash laid to rest

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The funeral service for the four relatives killed in the crash took place in Mdantsane on Friday.

Four members of a Mdantsane family who were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a VW Polo on the N6 between Stutterheim and KuGompo City have been laid to rest.

The victims of the March 8 crash, from NU3, were buried on Friday.

They were Nombulelo Mgojo, 60, her son Mvuzo Mgojo, 30; and his two sons Lelothando Mesuli Qambata, 11, and Olwamuthando Qambata,7.

A fifth person, Mvuzo’s partner Zisiwe Msongelwa, 35, also died in the crash.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Buffalo City Metro cleric and ward councillor Zininzi Mtyingizane has been counselling the Mgojo family.

On Sunday, pastor Pam Dawethi said her heart ached for the family.

“As someone who worked closely with the BCM clergy, the past two weeks have been incredibly tough; it was not easy at all,” she said.

“The mourning period has been overwhelming, to be honest.

“It’s like a heavy cloud that’s refusing to lift.

“The community’s been rallying around, but the pain’s still raw.”

Dawethi said the tragedy was a devastating blow.

“When the news broke, I was shocked,” she said.

“I kept thinking it was some kind of mistake.

“Losing four family members in one go ... it’s just unthinkable. You just ask yourself unanswered questions.”

Dawethi said there had been an outpouring of support for the family from the community, church and friends.

“People have been doing a lot, offering condolences and standing in solidarity,” she said.

“The family’s coping as best they can, but it’s a long road ahead.

“They’re relying on their faith and support from loved ones.

“One thing that’s struck me is the resilience of this family.

”They have been through hell, but they’re still standing.

“To the Mgojo family, may you find strength in your time of grief.

“May the soul of the departed members find peace and solace, rest in tranquillity and rise in eternal glory.”

Mvuzo was a well-regarded local DJ, popularly known as “Uncle Ritchie”.

His peers expressed their sadness at his untimely death.

Ekoneni Lounge, a Mdantsane pub where Mvuzo used to perform, paid tribute in a Facebook post.

“He was more than just a friend — he was a kind soul, a jokester and a light in our lives,” Ekoneni posted.

“His generosity, warmth and infectious laughter will be deeply missed.

“Mvuzo had a way of making everyone feel seen, heard and loved. His presence lit up our lounge, and his absence will be felt by all who knew him.

“We will cherish the memories of his smile, his jokes and his unwavering positivity.

“Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ekoneni held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night in honour of Mvuzo.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha, who visited the bereaved family after the tragedy, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation was investigating the case of the crash.

Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said on Sunday the probe was still under way.

“It will be concluded soon,” Komisa said.

Speaking to the media during Nqatha’s visit, a family member said: “We only watched tragedies on the news; little did we know we would also go through the same experience.

“This shows that anything can happen at any time.

“We are hurt because the father is also no more [unrelated to the accident].

“Only two children and a grandchild have been left,” she said.

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