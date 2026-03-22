HEALTHY HABITS | ‘Micro-workouts’ may be a more flexible and realistic approach to fitness

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DOING WHAT YOU CAN: If, as a busy professional, finding time for a full workout is impossible, aim to accumulate movement across the day in small, manageable segments.

For many people, the biggest barrier to exercise is not motivation — it is time.

Between work commitments, family responsibilities, and the general busyness of modern life, carving out an hour to go to the gym can feel unrealistic.

As a result, many people adopt an “all-or-nothing” mindset: if they can’t do a full workout, they do nothing at all.

But emerging research in the fields of exercise science and preventative health suggests that this mindset may be outdated.

A growing trend known as “micro-workouts” or “exercise snacks” is challenging the idea that workouts must be long to be effective.

In fact, short bursts of movement throughout the day may provide significant health benefits — sometimes rivalling longer sessions of exercise.

Micro-workouts are exactly what they sound like: short bouts of exercise lasting anywhere from one to 10 minutes, performed throughout the day rather than in a single structured workout.

These small bursts of activity may include:

• Climbing a few flights of stairs;

• Doing a quick bodyweight circuit;

• Taking a brisk walk;

• Performing a few sets of squats, push-ups, or lunges; or

• Short cycling or skipping intervals.

Instead of exercising for 45 minutes once a day, the idea is to accumulate movement across the day in small, manageable segments.

For busy parents, professionals, or anyone struggling to fit in formal workouts, this approach can be far more achievable.

Research increasingly supports the effectiveness of shorter bouts of physical activity.

Several studies have found that brief bursts of vigorous movement — even lasting just 30 seconds to a few minutes — can significantly improve cardiovascular health and metabolic function when repeated throughout the day.

Short bouts of activity have been shown to:

• Improve blood sugar control;

• Boost cardiovascular fitness;

• Increase daily calorie expenditure; and

• Reduce the negative effects of prolonged sitting.

One particularly important finding is that interrupting long periods of sitting with brief movement can improve blood glucose regulation, which plays a major role in preventing lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

In other words, moving more often may be just as important as how long you exercise.

From a physiological perspective, the body responds positively to frequent stimulation of the muscles and cardiovascular system.

Each time you move, your body:

• Increases circulation;

• Activates muscle fibres;

• Stimulates metabolism; and

• Improves insulin sensitivity.

By repeating these small “signals” throughout the day, you create multiple opportunities for your body to benefit from movement.

There is also a powerful psychological advantage.

Short workouts remove the intimidation factor that often prevents people from exercising.

When a workout only takes five minutes, it suddenly feels far more doable.

And once people start moving, they often find that five minutes turns into 10 — or leads to another short workout later in the day.

One of the biggest lessons emerging from modern health research is that consistency matters more than perfection.

Many people exercise intensely for a few weeks and then stop completely because the routine becomes unsustainable.

Micro-workouts encourage a more flexible and realistic approach to fitness.

Instead of needing the perfect time slot, the perfect gym, or the perfect motivation, people can simply take advantage of small windows of opportunity throughout the day.

This approach can be particularly helpful for parents juggling childcare, professionals with unpredictable schedules, or individuals just starting their fitness journey.

You don’t need equipment or a gym membership to start incorporating microworkouts into your routine.

Here are a few easy ideas:

The stair challenge: Climb a few flights of stairs whenever possible.

The five-minute strength break: Do a quick circuit of squats, push-ups, lunges and plank holds.

The walking reset: Take a brisk 10-minute walk after meals.

The desk movement rule: Stand up and move every 45–60 minutes if you work at a desk.

The play workout: Play actively with your children — whether it’s running, kicking a ball, or dancing around the house.

These small bursts of movement quickly add up across the day.

Micro-workouts are not necessarily meant to replace longer training sessions for those who enjoy them.

Structured exercise still plays an important role in improving strength, endurance and performance.

However, the growing popularity of micro-workouts reflects a broader shift in how we think about health and fitness.

Rather than focusing only on formal workouts, experts are encouraging people to build movement into daily life.

For many individuals, this shift removes one of the biggest barriers to better health: the belief that exercise must be time-consuming or complicated.

Sometimes, the most powerful change is simply moving more — and more often.

In a busy world, the idea that just 10 minutes can make a difference may be exactly the reset people need