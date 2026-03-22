Police recover hijacked vehicles, guns in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The hijacked Toyota Hilux bakkie was recovered by police.

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 66-year-old man and recovered two hijacked vehicles and two illegal firearms, with another suspect evading arrest after a high-speed chase with police.

The vehicles and firearms were recovered during operations carried out in Qumbu and Port St Johns between Friday and Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Qumbu police on Friday evening tracked a hijacked Hyundai bakkie in KwaBhaca.

“Details about a vehicle used during the hijacking were also shared,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

“Qumbu police spotted the Toyota Hilux bakkie used during the hijacking and on stopping it, it sped off which resulted in a high speed chase.”

The suspect allegedly dumped the vehicle in Mjikweni locality and evaded arrest.

He allegedly left behind a 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and 10 live rounds in side the vehicle.

“On vehicle circulation, it transpired that the Toyota bakkie was hijacked and reported at Ngqeleni police station in December 2025,” Matyolo said.

“Collaboration among Mthatha flying squad, KwaBhaca police and a private security company led to the recovery of the hijacked Hyundai bakkie through the tracker system, found abandoned at Matyhamini locality, Qumbu.”

In an unrelated incident in Port St Johns, a 66-year-old man was arrested on Friday night by highway patrol police in an intelligence-driven operation for possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an intact serial number and one live round of ammunition.

The suspect, from Dangwane locality, is due to appear in the Port St Johns magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana praised the dedication and commitment of police in their crime-fighting efforts.

One of the illegal firearms confiscated by police. (Supplied)

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch