Too hot to handle: ANC muscles SABC to axe ‘harsh’ show

The SABC has canned its popular Face the Nation political talkshow — allegedly because ANC and government bigwigs don’t like the grilling they get from the show’s host, Clement Manyathela.
Manyathela confirmed his prime-time show will not be renewed when its contract lapses at the end of the month — a move that raises questions about ANC and government influence on the public broadcaster, which is nominally independent of political interference.
The hour-long show, airs on the SABC News channel at 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cash-strapped broadcaster desperately needs viewers and is said to have been considering giving it extra weekly slots.
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