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Brawl, allegedly triggered by love triangle, shuts Eastern Cape school

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Sino Majangaza

Parents have intervened after allegations of assault at a school in the Eastern Cape. (Supplied)

An Eastern Cape teacher and a pupil allegedly caught up in a love triangle are said to have physically fought over a girl in full view of other pupils.

The brawl led to the disruption of learning and teaching at Dwesa Senior Secondary School in Ngcolo village, Ntabankulu.

SGB member Fikiswa Dazela said they learnt in a meeting on Sunday that the fight was over the love triangle.

Dazela said the teacher then laid a complaint against the pupil at Sidakeni police station.

Community members on Monday demonstrated outside the police station.

Eastern Cape education department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said they dispatched a team from the district to investigate the matter.

“For now, we’re collating the information and will issue a statement in due course,” he said.

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