BREAKING | Court bid to block eagerly-awaited ANC provincial conference

A group of disgruntled ANC members have taken to court on an urgent basis in a bid to interdict the provincial executive committee conference from sitting.
The much-anticipated conference was scheduled to start on Friday in KuGompo City, but it was reliably learnt on Monday that court papers have been filed.
Key in the application is processes leading up to the conference.
It is understood the matter will be heard in the high court in KuGompo City on Wednesday, just a few days before hundreds of delegates converge at the ELICC for the highly contentious conference to elect new leaders.
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