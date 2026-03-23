Dark streets fuel crime in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

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Enoch Mgijima municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa, said they had not yet received a motion on the issue of street lights.

Several towns in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality have been transformed into “dark zones” and plunged into total darkness due to poor working street lights.

This has led to an increase in contact crimes and residential burglaries, according to the DA, who has called on municipal leaders to prioritise the issue.

In a notice of motion submitted to council speaker Noluthando Nqabisa and the office of former municipal manager Ayakha Ntengenyane, who tendered her resignation recently, DA councillor Lindy Haggard wrote that the municipality had a constitutional obligation to ensure that its citizens live in safe environments.

Enoch Mgijima was established following the amalgamation of Lukhanji, Tsolwana and Inkwanca local municipalities in 2016. Komani serves as the main administrative centre of the municipality, with Tarkastad, Molteno, Sterkstroom, Whittlesea and Hofmeyr as its main towns.

“Sterkstroom, Molteno, Hofmeyr and Tarkastad are currently experiencing near-total darkness at night due to non-functional street lights, expired bulbs, petty crime and vandalism of electricity infrastructure,” Haggard stated.

“And whereas the municipality has a constitutional obligation under section 152(1) to ensure safe environments and sustainable service delivery, there is a direct correlation between these dark zones and the rise in contact crimes and residential burglaries, leaving residents in these smaller towns feeling abandoned and vulnerable.”

The DA urged the municipality to instruct its technical services department to conduct a comprehensive audit of all street lights in the four towns and to “initiate a re-bulbing programme to replace all fused or missing lamps.”

Meanwhile, the budget and treasury department in the municipality should be directed to ringfence maintenance funds specifically for the repair of vandalised and damaged street light poles and cabling in areas that were in need of street lights.

Haggard said they also wanted the police and community policing forums to work together to identify high-risk streets for priority when it came to the reconnection of the lights.

“The municipal manager must provide a monthly progress report to the council until 100% functionality is restored in Sterkstroom, Molteno, Hofmeyr and Tarkastad, followed by all other severely affected areas within the municipality,” she said.

The Dispatch has seen another letter written to Nqabisa, mayor Madoda Papiyana and the municipal manager on Monday in which Haggard requests the immediate assignment of a dedicated, functional service delivery vehicle to the Tarkastad and Hofmeyr electrical maintenance team to address critical delays in power restoration in the two towns.

“Residents in Hofmeyr and Tarkastad are experiencing prolonged electricity outages due to a lack of operational transport for technicians. Reports indicate residents have had to personally transport municipal electricians just to have basic repairs attended to,” she said.

“The ageing infrastructure in these areas (some over 50 years old) requires frequent, rapid intervention that is currently impossible without reliable transport. While essential service vehicles have been scarce, technical department teams sit idle waiting for transport. The teams, specifically the three teams of the Molteno-Sterkstroom area only work for one week in every three weeks as the vehicle is rotated weekly to the three teams. Sitting around waiting for transport costs the technical department heavily.”

Enoch Mgijima municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa, said they had not yet received a motion on the issue of street lights.

He said street lights were prone to vandalism and theft or were bumped by cars.

Chris Hani Concerned Residents member Xola Njokweni said most of the infrastructure in many towns, including water and electricity supply network systems, was very old.

“That is why they fix it here and another problem arises. People are generally not happy with their power supply service from the municipality,” he said.

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