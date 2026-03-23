Free Wi-Fi hotspots bridge digital divide in rural Nyandeni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nyandeni Local Municipality has installed 115 public Wi-Fi hotspots to expand digital access in rural communities at schools, clinics, traditional council offices and other public sites, providing free internet access to residents.

Nyandeni Local Municipality has installed 115 public Wi-Fi hotspots to expand digital access in rural communities at schools, clinics, traditional council offices and other public sites, providing free internet access to residents.

Speaking at the municipality’s ICT summit at Dan’s Country Lodge, mayor Viwe Ndamase said the rollout aimed to reduce inequality in access to information and services.

“Our ruralness and geographic location must not define us.

“We are a 21st-century municipality committed to ensuring our people are connected,” he said.

The project was implemented with partners including the SA Social Security Agency and the office of the premier.

Ndamase said the rollout was already active, with some villages receiving multiple hotspots to meet demand.

“The hotspots are there, they are being used as we speak.

“We are not here to start — we have already started. This is work in progress,” he said.

Connectivity today is like a basic service — when you don’t have it, you feel it

Residents are using the service to apply for jobs, send emails, access information and run small businesses.

“Connectivity today is like a basic service — when you don’t have it, you feel it,” he said.

The municipality plans to expand the network to reach more villages.

SA Local Government Association ICT officer Malungelo Mtati said improved connectivity could help residents develop their own initiatives.

“There is a chance for people to start something of their own using this connectivity,” he said.

He said municipalities must also digitalise internal systems to improve efficiency.

“To help communities, the municipality has to help itself by digitalising.

“You have started the journey to help communities,” he said.

Mtati urged communities to embrace artificial intelligence (AI).

“People see AI as a foe because of how it can be used, but it can also be used for good.

“People should participate in building local technologies while adapting to the changes brought by AI,” he said.

School pupils attending the summit said it challenged their views on technology.

Grade 12 pupil Imange Nozinxezu, from Waban Senior Secondary School, said the discussion shifted perceptions of AI.

“Our teachers at school always instill the mentality that AI contributes to laziness, but what I learnt here today is that AI can be used for many things and can either build or limit your thinking,” she said.

Grade 8 pupil Nkosithandile Hlazo, from Ntaphane Junior Secondary School, said the summit highlighted online safety.

“Cyber attacks often occur when you do not change your password regularly.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch