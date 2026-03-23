Metro warns of water interruption in KuGompo City

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Residents of KuGompo City have been warned of an interruption in the supply of water to some suburbs.

The Buffalo City Metro has warned residents about water interruption in some parts of KuGompo City (formerly East London).

The affected areas include Amalinda, Berea, Vincent and Beacon Bay.

The metro issued the warning via its social media platforms on Monday morning.

“Our teams have found [a] burst pipe on the trunk main at Le Roux junction,” the city posted.

“They are currently on-site and busy cleaning in order to isolate.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

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