Parents storm Eastern Cape school after teachers allegedly assaulted pupils

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Parents are demanding answers after the two incidents of assault of pupils.

Learning and teaching have been disrupted at a Ntabankulu school as parents demand “justice” for their children.

This comes after two pupils were allegedly assaulted by two teachers in two different incidents last week.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima has confirmed the matter, but said he is ascertaining what happened.

On Sunday, parents at Dweba senior secondary school in Ngcolo village took a decision to chase away teachers who were renting in the village after the assault case.

According to a community member, Khalipha Situ the incidents happened last week.

In the first incident, grade 9 pupil Zusakhe Mavela was forcefully taken from his home to school where he was assaulted.

He had assisted two pupils who were allegedly chased out of the school hostel in the evening to rather sleep at his home than walking a long distance home at night.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed that Mavela was admitted at Siphetu Hospital in Ntabankulu were he received treatment.

In the second incident, according to Situ Basanda Madlanya was allegedly assaulted by more than 10 teachers in full view of the other pupils during assembly.

Situ said the previous night, Madlanya had greeted a fellow pupil who was walking with two teachers.

“I don’t know if they thought the girl was his partner, but he was assaulted,” he said.

This is a developing story.

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