Programme provides lifeline to Eastern Cape informal traders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fifty-six informal traders have received business support from the department of small business development through its Informal Micro-Enterprise Development Programme. Picture:

For years, Zukiswa Nyembezi’s business began with a difficult journey to the river.

The 41-year-old mother of five from Dotye village in rural Mbizana, who is blind, relied on one of her sons to guide her — holding the front of her white cane — while she followed behind carrying a bucket of water on her head to make pine gel and liquid soap.

Now, that daily struggle is over.

Nyembezi is among 56 informal traders who received business support from the department of small business development through its Informal Micro-Enterprise Development Programme (IMEDP), in partnership with the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality.

Her package included a water tank, along with a fridge and a cash register — tools she hopes will help stabilise and grow her business, Zukie Trading Soap.

IMEDP is designed to equip informal traders with the resources needed to manage and expand their businesses.

For Nyembezi, the water tank solves a critical problem.

“There are no taps in my village,” she said.

She lost her sight in 2017 after suffering persistent headaches but remained determined to build a livelihood.

“After losing my ability to see, I attended an institution in Mpumalanga that taught disabled people skills.

“When I came back, I started Zukie Trading Soap, where I produce liquid soap and pine gel,” she said.

“I went to the municipality in 2024 to ask for assistance. The biggest problem has been selling the products or finding a proper market for them.

“And because I am blind, there’s an element in the community where they feel a blind person cannot manufacture these detergents, so I end up selling to whoever is willing to buy from me.”

She said packaging also remained a challenge, but her long-term goal was clear — to grow her business into one that employed people living with disabilities.

Another beneficiary, Nozipho Busakhwe from KwaNdlela village, received a popcorn machine, urn, stove and pots to support her food business.

The 46-year-old has been selling cooked food at a taxi rank from a shack she built nearby.

Busakhwe said it was not the first time she had received support, having previously benefited from business vouchers from the municipality.

A graduate in public administration and communication from Unisa in 2016, she initially left for George in the Western Cape in search of employment.

When that failed, she turned to informal trading.

“When Covid-19 hit, I had no option but to return home,” she said.

“I had to find a way to survive because my sister had died and I was the one left at home. I started selling out in the open at the taxi rank, forced to contend with blazing temperatures and rain, until taxi operators advised me to build a shack next to the rank.”

She now hopes to open her own shop and expand her customer base.

I had to find a way to survive because my sister had died and I was the one left at home. I started selling out in the open at the taxi rank, forced to contend with blazing temperatures and rain, until taxi operators advised me to build a shack next to the rank. — Nozipho Busakhwe

For 35-year-old Zenande Ndava, farming has always been part of life.

Growing up in Monti village, she was inspired by her father, who cultivated vegetables on his land.

She went on to study farming management and now runs Queens Greens, a business she established in 2021.

Ndava produces spinach, potatoes, cabbage and carrots on five hectares of land, supplying retailers including Spar and Boxer, as well as local schools and a hotel.

On Friday, she received a 5,000-litre water tank, along with a laptop and printer.

“Farming does not end in the ploughing fields,” she said.

She hopes to expand her operations but says access to machinery remains a hurdle.

“There is ample land around me. At the moment, I have to hire a tractor and sometimes there are delays, which affect production,” she said.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality’s economic development portfolio head, Lulama Makholosa, who officiated at the handover, said more than 500 informal traders had applied for support.

Following training on how to complete applications, 56 beneficiaries were selected.

“We are happy as the municipality because we hope that one day they will be able to help reduce unemployment by creating jobs,” Makholosa said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch