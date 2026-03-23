Recurring water outages now an economic risk, BCM warned

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Gonubie Ratepayers and Civic Association members together with DA ward councillor Val Knoetze assist the community fill their water containers recently. The 12000 litre water tanker offered much relief to residents Picture ALAN EASON

Pressure is mounting on the Buffalo City Metro over recurring water outages, with residents, businesses and political leaders warning of serious economic and social consequences.

The outages have affected multiple suburbs, at times leaving residents without water for days and disrupting homes, schools and businesses.

Some businesses and institutions have been forced to close temporarily because of the supply disruptions.

The suburbs affected by the latest outages in KuGompo City on Monday included Amalinda, Berea, Vincent and Beacon Bay.

Water was restored to parts of Gonubie, but some sections remained without a supply.

A high school in Vincent where the taps ran dry had to use water from its swimming pool to keep toilets operational.

A Vincent resident said while his water supply had been restored, “the quality is terrible”.

In Amalinda, the outage followed protests over prolonged electricity disruptions.

Beacon Bay Ratepayers’ Association chair Scott Roebert said residents were increasingly frustrated by poor service delivery.

“We don’t want our municipalities to be political organisations,” Roebert said.

“We want them to be organisations with a foundational base of service delivery so that we can enjoy living in the cities that we pay our rates to.

“The murmurs around water-shedding are unacceptable, to say the least.”

A Beacon Bay guesthouse owner said: “The ongoing water outages are having a direct impact on our operations and guest experience.

“We are doing everything we can to manage the situation, but a reliable water supply is essential.”

We want somebody to be open with us and talk to us [about the] problems. They must tell us what is wrong — Henri Smit, Gonubie Ratepayers’ Association chair

Gonubie Ratepayers’ Association chair Henri Smit said periodic outages had been occurring in the area for months.

“This isn’t an isolated incident. For months, we’ve had houses without water,” Smit said.

He said parts of Gonubie, particularly near Mzamomhle, remained without a supply even after water was restored elsewhere.

“We want somebody to be open with us and talk to us [about the] problems. They must tell us what is wrong,” he said.

When asked to comment, BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile referred the Dispatch to a notice posted on the metro’s Facebook page.

The municipality had earlier indicated on its social media platforms that its Beacon Bay service centre had been affected by the outage, with operations expected to resume once the water supply was restored.

It said the latest outage was the result of a burst pipe.

On Monday evening, Buffalo City reported via it’s social media channels that a 600mm trunk main — one of four bulk pipelines supplying water from the Umzonyana Water Treatment Works — had burst in the early hours of the morning.

“The maintenance team has isolated the damaged pipeline and redirected supply to the remaining three mains, but the system remains under pressure due to reduced capacity,” the municipality said.

It added that several areas were likely to experience intermittent supply while repairs continue overnight, with residents urged to use water sparingly as the system stabilises.

These included: Amalinda South, Stoney Drift, Braelyn, Southernwood, Selborne, Berea, Baysville, Vincent Heights, Bonnie Doon, Nahoon, Nahoon Beach, Nompumelelo and Ducats, Abbotsford and Dorchester Heights, Gonubie.

DA Ward 18 councillor Jason McDowell said the outages were linked to a major infrastructure failure that had affected supply across the city.

“Water outages basically put the whole city out,” McDowell said.

He said a burst on a main feeder pipe had resulted in a loss of pressure across the network.

“They’ve just finished repairing it, so water should return very late tonight as pressure is restored through the system.”

McDowell said a separate pipe burst in Nahoon was being attended to, as well as another fault at the corner of Smart and Shoreside roads.

He said the outages pointed to deeper, long-standing infrastructure challenges.

“When you’ve got systems that haven’t been properly maintained for years, this is what happens.”

He said much of the infrastructure had exceeded its lifespan while demand had outgrown treatment capacity.

“It’s not about inferior products — it’s infrastructure that is old and breaking down.”

Black Business Forum president Luthando Bara said the outages were no longer just a service delivery issue, but a growing economic risk.

“For businesses, especially in hospitality, manufacturing, retail and food services, water is a basic input.

“Constant disruptions increase operating costs as businesses are forced to invest in backup systems or, in some cases, suspend operations,” Bara said.

He said small businesses were particularly vulnerable, as many lacked the financial capacity to absorb rising costs, threatening profitability, investment and jobs.

Bara said the outages were also affecting the city’s appeal as a tourist destination.

“A destination that cannot guarantee a reliable water supply struggles to maintain its reputation.

“Repeated outages create negative experiences and a perception of instability,” he said.

Addressing an ANC meeting in Amathole last week, premier Oscar Mabuyane, who is also the party’s provincial chair, warned that ongoing water issues could have political consequences.

“We lost [voters] from the national elections because of the problem of loadshedding; now water could be our biggest problem,” Mabuyane said.

He said while investment had been made in water infrastructure, more needed to be done to address persistent supply challenges.

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