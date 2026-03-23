Sitoza school gets 30 laptops to boost digital learning

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Pupils at Sitoza Senior Secondary School have access to computers for the first time after the school received 30 laptops through a donation by Telkom and the Department of Education.

Pupils at Sitoza Senior Secondary School have access to computers for the first time after the school received 30 laptops through a donation by Telkom and the Department of Education.

The new ICT lab is expected to give pupils access to digital learning tools, helping them research, complete schoolwork and improve their chances of success beyond the classroom.

For many pupils in the rural school, access to technology has been limited, making the donation a significant step in closing the digital gap.

Telkom representative Judy Vilakazi said the programme was aimed at giving young people the tools to improve their academic performance, particularly in science and technology subjects.

“We need to connect young people to resources and proper connectivity so that they can improve their results,” she said.

“In addition to the laptops, learners will have access to an online platform with tutorials, live classes, past exam papers and 24/7 support.”

Vilakazi said the initiative had already been rolled out in other provinces, where it had helped pupils improve their performance.

“Talent exists everywhere, but resources are not equally distributed. We go into rural communities to provide devices and connectivity so that young people can access opportunities,” she said.

School principal Mqondisi Dyalvani said the new lab would make a meaningful difference to learners’ results.

“I am happy with the new ICT lab. I hope it will help us improve from a 96% pass rate to 100% this year,” he said.

Learners will now be able to access digital content and learning support that was previously out of reach.

Education is universal. Our learners must be equipped to compete globally — Fundile Gade, Gade

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said access to technology remained a key factor in improving education outcomes, particularly in under-resourced communities.

“This kind of support helps bring modern education tools into our schools,” he said.

He said the department would continue working with partners to expand access to digital learning.

“Education is universal. Our learners must be equipped to compete globally,” Gade said.

Buffalo City Metro finance MMC Mbongeni Tyansi said the municipality would support efforts to safeguard the new facility.

“We are excited about this investment and we will ensure it is protected so future generations can benefit,” he said.

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