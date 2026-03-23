Teen tells court of regular violence between her parents

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The court heard that the couple had a volatile relationship marked by jealousy and alcohol abuse.

A cry broke out in the high court in KuGompo City on Monday as a clinical psychologist read from a report detailing how a teenage girl witnessed the abuse of her mother by her father.

The cry came from the girl herself, seated in the public gallery, as psychologist Karen Andrews read the line: “My father is the first man to break my heart.”

Andrews was testifying during sentencing proceedings in the trial of a man convicted of murdering his partner in 2020.

The victim was killed in Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North).

The court heard that the couple had a volatile relationship marked by jealousy and alcohol abuse.

On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between them.

The man assaulted the woman with a baton before covering her with a blanket and remaining in the home.

Later that day, the couple’s children arrived home and found their mother lying on a bed, injured but still responsive.

The man told them he would seek medical assistance. The children reported the matter to a relative.

When the relative arrived at the flat, he was unable to gain access as it had been locked.

He returned later and found the man outside, drinking. After initially refusing, the man eventually allowed him inside.

The relative found the woman unresponsive and alerted police.

Police later had to obtain a key to gain entry after the man again locked himself inside and refused to open the door.

Andrews told the court the teenager reported that violence between her parents had been a regular occurrence during her childhood.

She said that whenever the fighting started, she and her younger siblings would run to a childminder.

The child told the psychologist that during the incident she felt “frozen” and believed her father intended to kill her mother.

Andrews said the girl now struggled with emotional numbness, anxiety and insomnia.

“She finds normal things very hard to do,” Andrews told the court.

When the statement about her father “breaking her heart” was read out, the girl became visibly distressed and was assisted out of the courtroom by a social worker Nomonde Stamper. She returned later.

Andrews said the murder and subsequent arrest had left the children emotionally affected and struggling to cope without parental support.

“She feared from a young age that her father would kill her mother,” Andrews said.

Their childhood was characterised by domestic violence. It shapes their perception of relationships and affects their ability to trust and feel safe

Stamper told the court the long-term impact on the children could not be fully measured.

“This happened during a critical stage of their development, when they are forming an understanding of how the world works,” she said.

“Their childhood was characterised by domestic violence. It shapes their perception of relationships and affects their ability to trust and feel safe.”

The court also heard from Prof Naeemah Abrahams, a specialist in gender-based violence and former director of the Gender and Health Research Unit at the SA Medical Research Council.

Referring to national research on femicide, Abrahams said the killing of women by intimate partners remained the most common form of such violence.

She said the Eastern Cape recorded the highest rate of intimate partner femicide, rising from 8 per 100,000 in 2017 to 10.8 per 100,000 in 2020/2021 — nearly double the national rate of 5.5 per 100,000 during the Covid-19 period.

“When looking at what proportion of female murders was committed by a male intimate partner, we find it to be 57.5%, which is more than half,” Abrahams said.

She said reported cases likely represented only a fraction of the true scale, as many incidents went unreported due to fear, shame or hope that the abuse would stop.

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