Two suspects arrested after Mdantsane man found dead in dam

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Police have arrested two suspects after the body of a Mdantsane man was found with a gunshot wound in a dam and recovered a stolen vehicle in Keiskammahoek outside Qonce.

An unlicensed firearm was also confiscated.

An investigation by Keiskammahoek detectives led to the breakthrough.

“This breakthrough follows an incident where the body of an unknown man was found dumped with a gunshot wound to the head at Sandile Dam in Keiskammahoek on March 15,” police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“At the time when the body was found, there were no clues and leads to follow, as the deceased was also unknown.”

The victim has since been positively identified as Lwazi Roji of Mdantsane.

“The deceased left home with the alleged suspect to drop the mechanic at Dimbaza, and they never returned home,” Mawisa said.

“This led to his arrest and the recovery of the motor vehicle that had been given to them by the deceased’s mother.

“Further investigation led detectives to a yard belonging to a family member of the suspect, where the stripped vehicle belonging to the deceased’s mother was recovered.”

The suspect was arrested in Clubview, Qonce.

Police later apprehended the second suspect in the Mngqesha location, where a firearm was recovered.

“Both suspects were charged with murder, and a case of theft of a motor vehicle was added to the suspect, while the other suspect was found in possession of [an] unlicensed firearm, [and] a case was also added,” Mawisa said.

Acting district commissioner Brig Zinakile Freddie lauded the detectives’ teamwork in ensuring justice will be served even in cases where there were no clues and suspects were unknown.

“Your determination and dedication in revealing the truth in the case give hope to the community and to the deceased’s family,” he said.

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