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WATCH LIVE | Murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues

The Bafana Bafana star was killed in 2014

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TimesLIVE

The five suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

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