Biko’s book launched in isiXhosa to attract wider audience

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CELEBRATING BIKO’S LEGACY: Nkosinathi Biko, Steve Biko’s son and founder of the Steve Biko Foundation, standing next to the printing press which published the famous Daily Dispatch “Biko dies in detention” article on the day of the Saturday launch of ‘Ndibhala Intando Yam’, an isiXhosa translation of Steve Biko’s famous posthumous book ‘I WriteWhat I Like’.

A new isiXhosa edition of Steve Biko’s seminal work I Write What I Like has been launched, marking 80 years since his birth and bringing his writing to a wider African-language audience.

The relaunch comes at a time when parts of the Eastern Cape and wider South Africa have seen renewed efforts to restore indigenous place names, with speakers at the event linking the translation to broader questions of cultural identity and access.

The book, first published in 1977 after Biko’s death, is a collection of his writings and letters from 1969 to 1972, setting out the ideas of the Black Consciousness Movement.

The new edition, titled Ndibhala Intando Yam, is the first time the work has been made available in Biko’s mother tongue.

The launch took place at the Steve Biko Centre in Qonce on Human Rights Day, drawing supporters, academics and members of the public for what organisers described as both a literary and cultural milestone.

Biko, founder of the Black Consciousness Movement, was one of the most influential political thinkers of the anti-apartheid struggle.

Through his writing and activism, he challenged the psychological effects of apartheid, urging black South Africans to reject internalised oppression and assert their identity and dignity.

He died in police custody in 1977 at the age of 30 after being detained by apartheid police. Biko sustained fatal head injuries during interrogation, with his death later becoming a symbol of the brutality of the apartheid state and drawing widespread international condemnation.

Biko’s ties to the Eastern Cape run deep.

He was born in King William’s Town, now Qonce, where the Steve Biko Foundation remains active.

The Daily Dispatch reported extensively on his detention and death under then editor Donald Woods, a close friend and ally of Biko.

Woods was later forced into exile after exposing the circumstances of Biko’s death, recounting their relationship in his book Biko, which formed the basis of the 1987 film Cry Freedom.

The book has been translated before into other languages — Italian, French, Portuguese. What is important here is that it is the first translation into an African language — Nkosinathi Biko, Steve Biko’s son and founder of the Steve Biko Foundation

The translation of Biko’s work into isiXhosa was first proposed about a decade ago, with the late professor Peter Mtuze tasked with leading the process. The new edition has been published a year after his death.

Biko’s son, Nkosinathi Biko, founder of the Steve Biko Foundation, said the book was intended to serve as a guide for young people navigating identity and responsibility.

“Instead of a bottle of alcohol that a young boy is given as he enters manhood, or a girl when she celebrates her 18th birthday, we should hand them this book,” he said.

He said the translation should not be seen as limited to isiXhosa speakers, but as part of a broader effort to expand access to Biko’s work across the continent.

“The book has been translated before into other languages — Italian, French, Portuguese. What is important here is that it is the first translation into an African language,“ he said.

“The translation into isiXhosa must also be seen in context; that it is part of a larger effort, which is to get the book into as many African languages as possible.

“We must weaponise our history to teach our people about the lessons of their forefathers.”

One of the book’s editors, Dr Athambile Masola, who worked on the final version of Mtuze’s translation, said the process required balancing accessibility with accuracy.

She said her role was shaped by both her academic background in isiXhosa and her understanding of younger readers, with a focus on ensuring the text remained clear without losing its original meaning.

“My job was to be one of the two editors, and my job was to make the decisions on how to get us to the final draft of the book,” Masola said.

“Professor Mtuze was the one responsible for the translation, and my job was to make choices so that the book speaks to the heart of accessibility, the heart of who is the readership, and having a translation that is useful and available to people so that they do not have to read the book with a dictionary next to them.”

Speakers at the launch said the release could help reintroduce Biko’s ideas to younger generations, while supporting the use and development of African languages in publishing.

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