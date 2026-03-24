BREAKING | WATCH | Mthatha government building on fire

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The 11-storey Botha Sigcau government building, one of Mthatha’s tallest buildings, is on fire.

The building, situated between Leeds and York roads, caught fire at about 7pm on Tuesday, starting from offices at the back of the building

Emergency services are on the scene and firefighters from the King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality are busy fighting the inferno,

It is feared the blaze could spread to surrounding buildings.

York Road has been closed to traffic.

This is a developing story .

Daily Dispatch