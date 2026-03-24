Gentle donkey McBean working wonders at care centre

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WHY THE LONG FACE: McClelland Adult Centre operations manager Gus Dreyer with McBean the emotional support donkey.

An adult centre for intellectually impaired residents has found an unlikely new addition to its care programme, a gentle donkey named McBean, and staff say he’s already working wonders.

The McClelland Adult Centre, based in Amalinda, KuGompo City, recently introduced McBean as an emotional support animal.

Donkeys are known for their calm temperament and intuitive nature, traits that make them particularly suited to therapeutic environments.

The centre, the only one of its kind in the city catering specifically for intellectually impaired adults, is home to more than 65 residents.

McBean has been gradually introduced into daily life at McClelland, and the early signs suggest he is helping to calm and comfort residents.

The research and studies definitely indicate that there would be a therapeutic value in introducing a donkey — Gus Dreyer, operations manager

Operations manager Gus Dreyer said a slow and steady approach was essential.

“Mentally impaired people are very routine and structured, so anything new needs to be introduced in stages,” he said.

While McBean is not yet free to roam the grounds, many residents have already welcomed him into their daily routines.

“The research and studies definitely indicate that there would be a therapeutic value in introducing a donkey,” Dreyer said.

“That’s how the idea was born, and that’s what we proceeded to do.

“It definitely seems that the therapeutic value of the donkey is assisting, specifically with some of our more aggressive residents.

“And there is an improvement in terms of behaviour.”

He said McBean had also given the centre’s residents a sense of responsibility.

“It has given them a sense of ownership. They take turns to make sure the donkey has fresh water and food.”

Some residents have taken to McBean more enthusiastically than others.

Dreyer recalled one resident, Johannes, who is usually reluctant to leave his bed.

“That’s where he wants to be, and we respect that,” he said.

Sonwabo Niwa and Gus Dreyer from McClelland Adult Centre with McBean the emotional support donkey Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“I said to him, ‘Let’s go see the donkey, we’ll give the donkey food,” and he was there like a shot.

“The joy of seeing that smile on his face when he gave McBean food — that was something special.”

Work centre supervisor Sonwabo Niwa agreed that the donkey was making a noticeable difference.

“It is going to help our residents a lot. We also have those who can’t speak — this will help them, especially during therapy,” he said.

“We have different kinds of residents here, some with anger issues, and this will assist in calming them down.

“They are very welcoming. Every day they ask to go see the donkey — they are very excited about it.”

With McBean settling in well, the centre is considering expanding its four-legged support team.

Staff say plans are under way to introduce a second donkey — doubling the calm, and perhaps the smiles too.

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