Hawks nab MP, municipal official for alleged R1.6m tender fraud in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An MP and a municipal official have been arrested in connection with R1.6m tender fraud

An MP and a municipal official appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with R1.6m tender fraud and money laundering in the Eastern Cape.

The MP, Mandlenkosi James Matutu, sole director of Vukabalele Trading CC and Zim-Zet Trading (Pty) Ltd, as well as Thembelani Ngceba, water supply manager attached to the Joe Gqabi District Municipality, appeared in the magistrate’s court in Ekhephini (formerly Barkly East) the same day they were arrested by the Hawks.

Matutu, who was sworn in in 2024 after the general election, is an MK party MP.

The Komani-based serious commercial crime investigation unit of the Hawks teamed up with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in executing a warrant of arrest in Ekhephini.

The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

“The matter relates to an alleged public procurement process initiated on December 1 2019, when the Joe Gqabi District Municipality advertised a tender for procurement and installation of water pipes intended for the Ugie community,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“Reports indicated that the tender was subsequently awarded to Vukabalele Trading CC.

“Further reports revealed that the procurement process was [allegedly] deliberately manipulated through fraudulent and collusive conduct involving both the service provider and certain municipal officials entrusted with fiduciary responsibilities.

“It is alleged that officials acting as end-users in the transaction certified fraudulent delivery notes and invoices, falsely confirming that the water pipes were received.

“As a result of such activities the municipality reportedly effected full payment to the service provider, despite the complete non-delivery of the goods.”

There was an alleged pattern of financial transactions indicative of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Mhlakuvana said funds were allegedly channelled through various accounts, including transfers to Zim-Zet Trading (Pty) Ltd, an entity solely directed by the principal accused, as well as to his personal account.

A case docket was opened and the matter was referred to the Hawks for a probe.

“The investigation further established that certain municipal officials involved in the processing and authorisation of payments [allegedly] received undue financial gratification from the service provider,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Meticulous investigation by the Hawks confirmed the allegation and exposed that the municipality suffered a financial loss of over R1.6m, which culminated in the arrest of the accused and business entities.”

The accused were each granted bail of R5,000.

The case was postponed to May 5 for the appointment of legal representation and further investigation.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch