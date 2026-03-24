‘I think Joshlin is alive’: Gayton McKenzie denies exploiting disappearance of six-year-old for politics

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has made an emotional plea for the public to stop declaring missing child Joshlin Smith dead insisting he still believes she is alive despite the lack of evidence.

Speaking passionately in a Facebook Live broadcast, McKenzie said he continues to pray for the six-year-old’s safe return. “When I go on my knees every night, I ask, put your hand of protection over the child. All I want to see in my life is that that little girl appear one day,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing speculation online about Joshlin’s fate, which he strongly condemned.

“Do you know that Joshlin’s got brothers and sisters and family, his aunties and then you guys start talking about she’s dead? You should be charged for saying that. Imagine I hear somebody’s dead and you don’t bring the body, you don’t bring evidence. This is a person that we’re talking about here. This is somebody that also has family,” he said.

McKenzie admitted that despite extensive efforts, authorities have been unable to locate the child.

“I don’t know where she is because if I knew she we would have gone and fetched her. There’s people smarter than me, more professional than me when it comes to searching for people that are now searching for Joshlin. We looked at every nook and cranny. We went overseas. We did everything but I’m saying to you today, I feel that child is still alive. I’ve got no proof other than my faith.”

God is in control. If he called Joshlin to him, we will abide by that. Joshlin is not the only child that has gone missing and come back after five years — Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie

The disappearance of Joshlin captured national attention, with public interest so intense that court proceedings were moved to a municipal hall to accommodate spectators.

On May 29 2025, Joshlin’s mother Kelly Smith, her partner Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 10 years after being convicted of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Delivering judgment, judge Nathan Erasmus said life imprisonment was appropriate given the severity of trafficking a child even in the absence of remorse. An attempt by the trio to appeal was later dismissed.

During the trial, key state witness Laurentia “Renz” Lombaard received indemnity under section 204 after agreeing to testify, while the court also ordered that the convicted individuals be listed on the National Child Protection Register permanently barring them from working with children.

The disappearance of Joshlin captured national attention. (Executive mayor Andrè Truter/Facebook)

Despite the convictions, Joshlin has still not been found.

“God is in control. If he called Joshlin to him, we will abide by that. Joshlin is not the only child that has gone missing and come back after five years. Their children came back after 20 years,” said McKenzie.

He also rejected claims that the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has used Joshlin’s case for political gain: “You know, I don’t understand when people say we’re using Joshlin for politics because the peers [Patriotic Alliance members] never put Joshlin on a political t-shirt. We have never campaigned with the name of Joshlin. In fact, we stopped our campaign.

“When we looked for her, we all looked for her. We couldn’t find her, and when we stood back there were some people without even our instruction that continued looking for her.”

McKenzie revealed that one such individual was a private detective who continued investigating using his own resources. “Only when it became so expensive for him and his family, did he contact me and he showed me what he had.”

According to McKenzie, the detective uncovered information suggesting a vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping, and that a man identified as Ayanda Letoni could possibly be linked to the case.

“He found that there was a Kombi involved with the kidnapping of Joslin. He followed where the Kombi was driving. He wasn’t even driving on the road, he was taking back roads … He then got more information regarding the involvement possibly of Ayanda. I have that information.”

When you pray to God for something, you’re patient with the answer. We prayed for life and we prayed for Joshlin to appear one day. So I’m not going to come here and say Joshlin is dead — Gayton McKenzie, minister of sport, arts and culture

He said the information was handed over to the police minister. “I’ve given that information to the minister of police because he’s an honest man. Will something come of it? Is it 100% the truth? I do not know.”

McKenzie, who recently launched a foundation in Joshlin’s name, spoke at the Dial Rock Community Hall in Saldanha Bay saying the initiative aims to support families of missing children and keep attention on unresolved cases across South Africa. He said the foundation will also provide long-term support for Joshlin’s siblings, including education and living expenses.

He further announced plans to open a multimillion-rand sports centre at Joshlin’s school, fulfilling a promise made to the community. In addition, the organisation intends to fund a trip for Joshlin’s brother and sister to Disneyland in Hong Kong in the coming weeks.

The foundation, which was first proposed shortly after Joshlin’s disappearance, was only officially registered and launched last week after delays in the formal process. McKenzie said its primary focus would be the well-being of children affected by similar tragedies.

Despite criticism and online scrutiny, he remained defiant.

“Did Joshlin die? I don’t think Joshlin is dead. I think Joshlin is alive. When you pray to God for something, you’re patient with the answer. We prayed for life and we prayed for Joshlin to appear one day. So I’m not going to come here and say Joshlin is dead.”

TimesLIVE