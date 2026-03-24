Legal showdown threatens to halt high-stakes ANC conference

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Three disgruntled ANC members have turned to the courts to stop the party's Eastern Cape elective conference from convening later this week.

A last-minute court bid threatens to derail the high-stakes battle for control of the Eastern Cape ANC and throw this weekend’s provincial elective conference into disarray.

In a further twist, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi late on Monday sent a letter to “all troikas” retracting invitations to the conference, indicating the proceedings may be cancelled.

This comes as party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is due to meet the provincial executive on Tuesday to discuss an earlier letter by Ngcukayitobi raising concerns about processes followed ahead of the conference.

Three disgruntled party members are seeking a court order to interdict proceedings over alleged irregularities in branch verification and membership processes.

The applicants — Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzotywa — want the court to declare Mbalula’s decision to sign off on the “final verification” report on March 18 unlawful and unconstitutional.

They are also asking the court to set aside the “ANC Eastern Cape Summary Report”, which determines which branches are eligible to participate.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina confirmed the party had received court papers and was preparing its response.

“Our lawyers are seized with the procedural issues and are studying the papers. We will file opposing documents,” Zicina said.

He said the ANC would oppose the “well-orchestrated and well-planned” application.

In a statement last week, the provincial executive committee (PEC) said the verification report confirmed that 535 of 554 branches had qualified, surpassing the 70% threshold required to proceed.

The PEC said it had “mandated the dispute resolution committees to finalise all conference-related disputes before the conference started to ensure the inclusive participation of the few remaining branches”.

On Ngcukayitobi’s concerns, the PEC distanced itself from his letter, saying it had not been processed through provincial structures.

“The PEC reminds members that dispute resolution committees are in place to handle disputes and complaints,” it said.

In papers filed on Monday, the applicants argue the conference should be declared unlawful and halted pending the resolution of disputes relating to branch verification and membership.

The ANC, PEC, Mbalula and Ngcukayitobi are cited as respondents.

The applicants seek an order interdicting the ANC from proceeding and compelling it to produce results from its electronic membership system reflecting verified branch participation.

They also want the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to resolve all outstanding disputes within 60 days and to submit a report to the court outlining how each dispute would be resolved.

They argue the conference should only proceed once these disputes have been fully resolved and confirmed by the NEC.

The matter is set to be heard on Wednesday, with respondents given until Tuesday to file answering affidavits.

In a founding affidavit, the applicants outline their standing within the party, including branch-level positions.

Central to their case is the claim that the verification report was issued without proof from the ANC’s electronic membership system, which they say is the only reliable mechanism for confirming membership.

“The electronic system was introduced precisely to address problems of manipulation,” the affidavit states.

It is also common cause that this is an early conference, which is only lawful if called by at least a third of the branches, but this has not happened

They argue that members are entitled to access the raw data, which they claim has been withheld.

The applicants further contend that many branch disputes remain unresolved, contrary to ANC guidelines requiring these to be settled at least 48 hours before a conference.

They also argue the report was issued too late — less than a week before the conference — despite guidelines requiring at least two weeks’ notice.

In addition, they claim the conference has been convened prematurely without the required support of at least a third of branches.

“It is also common cause that this is an early conference, which is only lawful if called by at least a third of the branches, but this has not happened,” the affidavit states.

The applicants argue that proceeding with the conference under these circumstances would be unlawful and could result in further legal challenges.

“There is no point in proceeding with the conference only to challenge it later, because the unlawfulness is manifest,” the affidavit reads.

They further allege irregularities in branch audits, appeals processes, delegate accreditation and voting, which they say undermine the integrity of the process.

They also contend the 70% threshold of branches in good standing has not been met.

The court challenge comes amid growing tensions within the provincial ANC ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested conference.

In a separate development, Ngcukayitobi recently wrote to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa raising concerns about alleged failures in the party’s membership systems and the application of guidelines.

According to reports, he warned the issues could compromise the credibility of the conference and leave it open to legal challenge.

In response, Mbalula called for an urgent PEC meeting on Tuesday to address the concerns.

In his correspondence, Mbalula said the meeting was necessary to ensure the conference proceeded in an orderly manner.

While addressing the fifth Amathole regional conference at the weekend, Mbalula took a veiled swipe at Ngcukayitobi.

“Don’t write me faction letters. Write party letters. If you have problems, say SG, here are our problems,” Mbalula said, adding the conference would proceed.

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