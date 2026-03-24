MaXhosa Africa’s MXS Kulture Festival draws crowds despite rain

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BRAVING THE RAIN: Founder and creative director, Laduma Ngxokolo, hangs out with festival goers during the MXS Kulture festival 2026 held at Toadbury Hall Country Hotel.

MaXhosa Africa’s MXS Kulture Festival went ahead in wet conditions in Johannesburg on Saturday, with attendees turning out in strong numbers for the brand’s annual showcase of fashion, music and culture.

Held at Toadbury Hall Country Hotel, the event attracted industry figures, customers and supporters, many of whom remained on site despite steady rain. Images from the festival showed guests under umbrellas and wrapped in blankets while continuing to move between activations and performances.

The event followed shortly after the brand’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where MaXhosa Africa presented its Autumn/Winter 2026 SIYI’KULTURE collection. The label has now shown for five consecutive seasons on the official Paris schedule, marking a steady expansion of its international presence.

That same collection formed the centrepiece of Saturday’s programme. Presented shortly before sunset, the runway show brought the Paris collection to a local audience. The collection focuses on South African cultural expression, incorporating influences from Xhosa, Zulu, Tsonga and Sotho traditions, alongside references to music and dance.

The both the local and Paris events were livestreamed by their media partner, KuGompo-based recording studio The Voice Lounge.

Founder and creative director Laduma Ngxokolo said the aim was to reflect how culture can be carried into contemporary design while remaining rooted in heritage.

Now in its third year, the MXS Kulture Festival has grown from a brand showcase into a broader cultural event combining fashion, live entertainment and lifestyle activations. It is designed as a platform for engagement and collaboration, with a focus on African craftsmanship and the wider creative economy .

Beyond the runway, the event included a range of brand activations, pop-up retail spaces and partner installations. These allowed attendees to interact with the MaXhosa brand and its collaborators in a more direct way, moving between fashion, design and retail elements throughout the day.

Food vendors formed part of the experience, with a variety of options available across the venue. The entertainment line-up included DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, DJ Tira, Makhadzi and Yanga Chief, alongside other performers, maintaining a steady programme despite weather interruptions.

Several corporate partners supported the event across different areas. These included Mercedes-Benz, Woolworths and Stella Artois, as well as brands involved in backstage production and on-site activations.

Organisers say the festival extends beyond fashion, bringing together designers, artists and industry players across the wider creative sector.

Despite the rain, the full programme went ahead, with consistent attendance throughout the day. The event continues to grow in scale and visibility, with MaXhosa Africa using it as a platform to connect its international work with a local audience.

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