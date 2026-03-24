Reported coronation of Nigerian king in KuGompo City deemed ‘deeply disrespectful’

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Nigeria's Igbo community recently hosted a ceremony in the city where Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was reportedly installed as their king in KuGompo City.

A wave of condemnation has followed claims circulating on social media that a Nigerian national was “crowned” as a king in KuGompo City, though authorities say the incident has not been officially confirmed.

The claims stem from videos and images shared online, in which members of the Nigerian community say they have crowned Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as the Igwe Ndigbo Na East London — the Igbo king of East London.

However, no formal recognition of such a coronation has been verified by authorities.

Igwe is an Igbo term that means sky, heaven, or sky deity, commonly used as a royal title for traditional rulers in Nigeria as a formal title for monarchs.

Despite the lack of confirmation, traditional leaders, government officials and political organisations have strongly criticised what they describe as an alleged attempt to establish a parallel traditional authority.

The AmaRharhabe Kingdom, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Contralesa, Rolesa, premier Oscar Mabuyane and co-operative governance and traditional affairs leaders are among those who have spoken out.

Several leaders stressed that any such act — if proven — would be unlawful and contrary to SA’s constitutional and customary frameworks governing traditional leadership.

At the same time, they cautioned against reactions that could inflame xenophobic tensions.

The AmaRharhabe Kingdom, whose jurisdiction includes Buffalo City Metro, distanced itself from the reported event and rejected any suggestion of recognition.

Nkosi Siseko Maqoma and Prince Banzi Tyali, speaking on behalf of King Jonguxolo Sandile, said: “A Nigerian individual claiming to be a king has no authority or recognition within our kingdom.”

Tyali said the reports, if accurate, would amount to “an attempt not only to undermine the AmaRharhabe Kingdom’s authority, but also South African law and traditional leadership”.

The kingdom has called for investigations by the provincial and national government, as well as engagement with the Nigerian embassy.

Mabuyane described the reported incident as “a direct affront to the institution of traditional leadership, the customs of our people, and the constitutional order of the Republic of South Africa”.

He emphasised that traditional leadership was rooted in recognised lineage and legal processes.

The unilateral and unlawful installation of an individual purporting to be a ‘king’ within the territorial jurisdiction of a recognised monarchy is not only irregular but also deeply disrespectful — Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso said the alleged installation would constitute “a flagrant violation of established customary protocols” if confirmed.

“The unilateral and unlawful installation of an individual purporting to be a ‘king’ within the territorial jurisdiction of a recognised monarchy is not only irregular but also deeply disrespectful,” he said.

He warned that such conduct could inflame tensions and called for a public apology and possible legal action, depending on the outcome of investigations.

Cogta deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe also condemned what he termed the “purported coronation”, describing it as “irregular, illegitimate, and deeply disrespectful”.

He said diplomatic channels had been engaged, including the department of international relations and co-operation and the Nigerian High Commission.

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams said any attempt to undermine the country’s sovereignty would be dealt with through the rule of law.

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana warned that the issue risked damaging relations and fuelling tensions.

“We can ill afford xenophobic attacks,” he said, calling for calm while the matter was investigated.

Political parties including the African Transformation Movement and the Azania Movement also rejected the reported coronation, saying traditional leadership structures could not be established outside recognised legal and customary processes.

Meanwhile, the AbaThembu royal house dismissed social media posts suggesting King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had endorsed or recognised the alleged coronation.

“It would appear that the social media posts are a product of misinformation,” senior royal adviser advocate Matthew Mpahlwa said.

He said the AbaThembu had no authority over the area and had not sanctioned any such event.

AmaXhosa Prince Abongile Ngozi said he was organising a march on March 30 in response to the reports, adding that thousands of signatures had already been collected.

Authorities have indicated that investigations are under way to determine the authenticity of the circulating material and whether any laws were violated.

Advocate Vuyo Booysen, deputy registrar for legal services and compliance at the University of the Free State, said the reported coronation raised serious legal and constitutional concerns within SA’s established framework for traditional leadership.

He said the recognition of traditional leaders was governed by national legislation, including the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which set out strict procedures involving royal families, traditional structures and formal provincial recognition.

He said any purported coronation conducted outside these legal prescripts would likely be unlawful and risked undermining the legitimacy of constitutionally recognised traditional leadership, while potentially creating confusion and tension within affected communities.

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