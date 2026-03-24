Some residents still without tap water in tale of two villages

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NATURAL SOURCE: A villager in Lazu in rural Ngcobo drawing water from a tap connected to a natural spring.

While residents of Lazu village in Mnyolo near Ngcobo enjoy running tap water, their neighbours in Mkhonkotho village a kilometre away are still forced to draw water from rivers.

In January, Chris Hani District Municipality bosses announced both villages had become beneficiaries of the district authority’s broader spring development programmes which saw communal taps connected to natural springs.

The district municipality claimed three communal taps had been installed in the two villages, out of a possible six.

The villages in the deeply rural Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality are sandwiched between the Mnyolo river and a mountain.

When a Dispatch team visited the two villages on Friday, it discovered three taps had been installed in Lazu while none had been installed in Mkhonkotho.

The visit was in response to a complaint by Gcobani Nkwele, a member of the Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organization (Nyco), launched late in 2025.

Mkhonkotho pensioner Nonceba Gigi, 72, confirmed the village still did not have tap water, despite having been promised that several tanks would be set up to catch water from the mountain behind the village.

“We have been battling for many years, hoping we would also have tap water just like everyone else.

“Unfortunately, this has not happened. We still have to drink water where pigs swim.”

Gigi’s relative, Mlungisi Mnqayi, 70, said the villagers themselves had dug trenches where pipes were to be laid and taps installed.

They were told at least five villages would benefit from the project.

“We dug up in Lazu and they came and laid the pipes and installed a few taps there. They promised to come back. ”

He said they were disappointed that the process in Mkhonkotho had taken longer.

“It took us one month to have those trenches dug, and we also dug some in Nkalweni and Mkhonkotho where they had promised to install taps, but we continue to wait.”

In Lazu, residents said they had approached the municipality in the hope of having water from the natural springs.

They were told 15 water taps would be installed in Lazu alone.

They said authorities had promised a similar project would be undertaken in Nogqala, Hesini, Mkhonkotho, Nkalweni and Zwelitsha villages.

Some of us are very old and we no longer have the knees for the arduous task of fetching water

“It is better than having to walk a long distance to the river to get water,” Nosakhele Twane, 65 said.

“Some of us are very old and we no longer have the knees for the arduous task of fetching water.”

The path to the river was steep and full of sharp, wet rocks, increasing the danger of someone slipping and injuring themselves.

“We will be happy when the whole village has taps as promised.”

Nosiphelo Qubuda, 62, said: “We dug the ground ourselves and we were not paid a cent for that because we feared they would take the project elsewhere.”

Ward committee member Nobuntu Jadezweni, however, said when they first approached the municipality, they were told there was no budget for pipes and taps.

But after residents suggested connecting the springs to taps, they were allowed to identify the water sources.

She said some of the underground pipes had been left exposed with the promise that the municipality would return to finish the job in 2025.

Now some of the pipes had been damaged.

She said at one point, Lazu residents had bought cement themselves after the municipality claimed it did not have money for it.

“They are saying they are now waiting for materials to come and install additional taps,” Jadezweni said.

On Monday, Chris Hani municipal spokesperson Dr Sandiso Tyembile said no outside contractor had been appointed as the project was being implemented by the spring water development programme team established by the municipality in collaboration with volunteers from the community.

The team offered different expertise, including plumbing, pipe laying and tap connections.

“Chris Hani District Municipality has a responsibility to serve its communities every financial year.

“For now, the municipality has delivered three communal taps, with water, at Mkhonkotho-Lazu villages,” Tyembile said.

“This will be further improved when spring water development material is available.

“Procurement of spring water development material for the entire district is under way and the project in the Mnyolo-Mkhonkoto area will continue immediately such procured material is delivered on site.”

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