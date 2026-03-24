Zelensky says Ukraine wants to import gas from Mozambique

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Mozambique is a major African gas producer, and in January the country and TotalEnergies announced they would relaunch an LNG project previously halted by a military insurgency. File photo

Ukraine is interested in importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, as it struggles to meet its energy needs after years of Russian attacks on its production infrastructure.

Before the war Ukraine met almost all ts gas needs through domestic production. But Russian strikes have meant Ukraine has lost about half its gas output, Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said late last year.

Last autumn, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian gas production facilities, most of which are located in frontline regions in northeast and central Ukraine.

Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies. — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Speaking on the Telegram messaging app after meeting with Mozambique President Daniel Chapo, Zelensky suggested Kyiv could offer the southern African nation, which is battling an Islamist insurgency, support in countering its security challenges.

“Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies. Mozambique is interested in Ukraine’s experience and technologies to strengthen its internal security and protect people from terror,” Zelensky said, without providing any details of what volumes of gas might be involved in any deal.

Mozambique is a major African gas producer, and in January the country and TotalEnergies announced they would relaunch an LNG project previously halted by the insurgency.

With capacity to produce 13-million metric tons of LNG annually, the project is expected to make Mozambique a major gas exporter.

Ukraine has not imported Russian gas since 2015.

In recent years, Kyiv has also been expanding its LNG sources, establishing supplies of USLNG from terminals in Poland and the Baltic countries.

Ukraine also imports US LNG via a vertical corridor of pipelines from Greece.

European AGSI official energy data showed last week Ukraine had begun storing gas in its underground facilities in preparation for the next heating season.

Energy minister Denys Shmyhal has said Ukraine intends to start the 2026–2027 heating season with at least 13-billion cubic metres of gas in underground storage, roughly the same volume as in the previous season.

Since the start of the war with Russia, Ukraine has not disclosed full details of its gas imports.

Reuters