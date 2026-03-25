Eastern Cape’s first Shack Theatre hosting three-day festival

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LET THE CREATIVITY FLOW: Cultural and Creative Arts Festival founder Mandisi Sindo Dimbaza says theatre offers a space for creatives to practise and express themselves.

Cofimvaba-born theatre maker Mandisi Sindo is hosting a three-day cultural and creative arts festival in Dimbaza this weekend.

The three-day event marks the official opening of the Eastern Cape’s first Shack Theatre and is a significant step in Sindo’s long-running effort to bring the arts to underserved communities.

The launch is on Friday, March 27, from 5pm to 7pm, with an opening ceremony attended by invited guests, government officials, artists and community members.

The evening will include speeches and short performances introducing the theatre to the public.

Saturday’s programme, running from 10am to 4pm, will feature the Dimbaza Cultural and Creative Arts Festival showcase, and is open to the wider community.

The day will begin with a dance and movement workshop led by international guest Henry O’Tawiah, followed by an open platform for artists, parents and children to express themselves.

Actor and musician Bongile Mantsai will serve as the weekend’s keynote speaker.

The programme continues on Saturday evening with Dimbaza Comedy Night, from 5pm to 7pm, featuring Siya Seya, Phanjille Matshaya Mandisi, Liya Nqaba and other local comedians.

The festival concludes on Sunday with a free, family-friendly programme from 10am to 3pm, bringing together poetry, drama, music, comedy and storytelling.

Hosted by Lonalinamandla Bawuti, the event is expected to draw more than 100 young performers from across the Eastern Cape.

Sindo said the initiative was driven by the need to revive the arts in township and rural communities.

“Every community has talent, but many artists do not have a space to practise and express themselves. This theatre is that space.”

A central feature of the weekend is the “Art That Heals” programme, which offers an open stage for participants to share personal experiences through performance.

“We are rehabilitating through theatre,” Sindo said.

“In these spaces, young people are able to speak about what they are going through, whether it is abuse, trauma or challenges at home.

“From there, we can guide them to get the help they need.”

The launch represents a milestone in Sindo’s career, which spans more than two decades.

A theatre maker since 1998, he studied theatre and performance at the University of Cape Town, where his focus shifted towards creating platforms for others.

“I realised that it was not only about acting, but about creating spaces where people can tell their own stories,” he said.

After completing his studies, Sindo worked extensively in township communities in Cape Town, developing what he describes as “shared theatre spaces”.

These include the Mabukanya Art Room and the Khayelitsha Art School and Rehabilitation Centre, both aimed at providing people with access to the arts while addressing social challenges.

His approach uses theatre not only as a form of creative expression but also as a tool for healing.

Through drama-based workshops, participants are encouraged to open up about their experiences, with facilitators helping to connect them to professional support services where necessary.

The Shack Theatre concept, first developed in 2012, is rooted in Sindo’s own background.

“People see a shack and think of poverty,” he said.

“But when you walk inside, you must see something beautiful.

“It is about not judging a space but transforming it.”

Sindo first visited Dimbaza in 2023 during a workshop, where he identified both strong local talent and limited opportunities.

After collaborating with local artists on a production, he committed to returning to establish a permanent theatre.

Despite limited resources and no formal funding, the project has now been realised.

Sindo hopes to expand the model to other parts of the country, particularly in rural areas often excluded from the mainstream arts.

He also aims to attract film and theatre productions to these spaces, creating further opportunities for local talent.

He emphasised that the theatre would be community-led to ensure its sustainability.

“This is not my space, it belongs to the people of Dimbaza,” he said.

“They will take care of it, grow it and make it their own.”

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