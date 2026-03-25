EDITORIAL | Investment must be prioritised to fund modern, relevant libraries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Speaking at a White House conference on school libraries in 2002, former US first lady and teacher Laura Bush, who holds a master’s degree in library sciences, said: “Libraries allow children to ask questions about the world and find the answers. And the wonderful thing is that once a child learns to use a library, the doors to learning are always open.”

Fast forward 24 years and those insights remain true, particularly in a province such as the Eastern Cape, where access to resources can be challenging.

Libraries are more than just buildings that smell like old books. They are centres of learning and offer a quiet space where students and pupils can study.

the role of libraries has evolved beyond traditional book lending to becoming centres where users can access digital resources

Some libraries run programmes such as reading clubs or storytelling sessions, an important service in a country where 80% of grade 3 pupils are unable to read for meaning in any language.

However, the role of libraries has evolved beyond traditional book lending to becoming centres where users can access digital resources.

Digital literacy has become increasingly important, but computers remain out of reach to many schools and communities.

The General Household Survey of 2024, released last year, found that 68% of people in the Eastern Cape had mobile access to the internet. However, only 8% had access to fixed internet at home and 1.7% to public Wi-Fi.

This is where libraries can bridge the digital divide. Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood) is known as the province’s citrus capital, but last year the town’s public library was honoured as being one of the best in the country.

What sets it apart is not an extensive collection of books, but how it has been able to meet the changing needs of its small community.

The Nqweba library offers free internet and digital training and helps residents access online government services, while library staff teach important skills such as computer use. It also partners with local schools in digital programmes.

In the Buffalo City Metro, while some libraries have computers, others make do with outdated equipment.

The metro says the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture provides a subsidy of R17.8m for BCM libraries, which the city then tops up to R44m. However, there is no dedicated budget for computers.

Hundreds of delegates, including researchers, librarians, policymakers and ICT professionals, recently met at the East London ICC to reimagine the library of the future.

The ideas discussed there revolved around how to modernise libraries, but they can only be realised if government and other stakeholders are serious about prioritising investment.

Without a commitment to improving digital infrastructure and upskilling library staff, our libraries risk becoming irrelevant to communities and closing the door to learning.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch