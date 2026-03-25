Households brace for fuel price misery

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PAIN AT THE PUMP: The Eastern Cape is bracing up for significant financial strain ahead of the country’s highest-ever recorded fuel price hike.

Households and businesses are bracing for a severe cost shock as South Africa faces what is expected to be the largest fuel price increase on record next week.

Latest projections from the Central Energy Fund point to a hike of R5.62 per litre for 95 octane petrol and R9.37 a litre for diesel (0.05% sulphur), driven largely by the conflict in the Middle East that has pushed global oil prices sharply higher.

A Daily Dispatch survey of fuel stations across the Buffalo City Metro found that diesel prices now range from as low as R18.75 at a truck stop to R21.59 at out-of-town filling stations.

Should the projected increase take effect, the average price per litre is expected to climb beyond R30, while drivers of petrol cars could pay as much as R25.09 a litre for fuel.

A Dispatch staffer who uses about a tank of petrol a month spent R924.80 on 47.50 litres of fuel at R19.47 a litre in March.

However, with the projected increase from April 1, this will surge to R1191.77 a month — an increase of R266.97.

Another Dispatch staffer who uses one tank of fuel a month spent R1,670.40 on 80 litres of diesel in March but this could increase by a whopping R729.60 next month.

The looming increases have triggered alarm across fuel-dependent industries, leading to warnings that the impact will ripple through the economy and deepen SA’s cost-of-living crisis.

Mangwane Mgebisa, who lives in Gonubie and works in Zwelitsha, said: “I’m already spending a lot of money on petrol, with over two hours [driving] a day. This increase will be a huge financial challenge.”

For many people who work in the transport sector, the impact will be immediate and potentially devastating.

An e-hailing driver in Buffalo City said rising fuel costs could wipe out his already slim earnings.

“If petrol prices go up, it simply means we will be out of work.”

He said he now spent about R1,500 a week on fuel from a weekly income of between R4,000 and R5,000.

The province’s e-hailing forum chair, Dumisani Peter, warned the situation was becoming unsustainable.

“These stringent fuel hikes are adding pressure to already struggling drivers.”

Taxi operators have warned fare increases could become unavoidable.

We still hope that there will be peace in the Middle East because we can’t just increase our fares without knowing there is a possibility that oil prices might go down — Mzwandile Nkewana, Santaco convener

The province’s Santaco convener, Mzwandile Nkewana, said: “This is concerning because half our income goes to fuel and the hike will cripple us.

“This will go on to affect our commuters, but at the moment there hasn’t been any discussion on fare increases.

“We still hope that there will be peace in the Middle East because we can’t just increase our fares without knowing there is a possibility that oil prices might go down.”

For ordinary commuters, the financial strain is mounting.

A Kidd’s Beach resident who works in Beacon Bay said his monthly travel costs would rise sharply.

“It costs me around R200 a day to get to work and back.

“With the price increase that will bring the price close to R300 a day. That means I’ll spend more than R6,500 a month to go to work.”

Beyond public transport, small business owners say the increases could force them to make difficult decisions.

A cleaning service provider in KuGompo City hired by several municipalities said she might have to cut staff.

“I will now be probably spending R4,500 on fuel for my diesel bakkie for a round trip. This is in addition to R1,500 for accommodation and driver payments.

“I pay two drivers to deliver in these two regions, due to its vastness … I told them only one person can go, and the driver will also be responsible for ensuring the invoices are signed until we see whether the situation improves."

A Gonubie-based furniture removal business owner said he would have to pass costs on to customers.

“I have no choice but to charge an extra 25% or I’ll be running at a loss.

“It is a difficult thing to tell a customer because they already feel prices are steep.”

Fuel retailers are also preparing for operational pressure.

A filling station manager in KuGompo City said demand typically surged before price adjustments, and he feared some outlets would run out of fuel.

“Smaller garages are expected to be hardest hit as they are seldom prioritised, as opposed to larger, well-established stations, for their fuel supply.”

Despite mounting concerns, the Fuels Industry Association of SA has urged calm.

“With a fuel price adjustment expected in April, the association urges all stakeholders to maintain normal purchasing patterns and avoid panic buying or hoarding,” spokesperson Phila Mzamo said.

National stock levels remained sufficient, but panic buying could place unnecessary strain on supply chains.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business executive Lizelle Maurice said the government should consider introducing subsidies or other measures to lessen the impact of the hikes if the US-Israel conflict with Iran escalated.

“This will really be detrimental to our economy, which is already under a lot of strain.

“People will spend less generally because food will be more expensive.

“Government really has to think what must be done, or at least pay subsidies based on the impact. We have to ensure our sustainability as a country.”

Johan Stapelberg of transport and logistics company Milltrans said the increases would contribute to inflation.

“Businesses will pass it on to the customer. All industries will be affected, including the food industries.”

Black Business Forum president Luthando Bara said the implications went far beyond transport.

“Fuel increases present a structural threat to business sustainability, particularly for small and medium enterprises operating in e-commerce, logistics, retail and manufacturing.

“Rising fuel costs are driving inflation across the economy, with noticeable increases in food and other basic goods due to higher transport costs.

“For SMEs, this creates compounded pressure, as they must absorb rising input costs while operating in an already constrained economic environment.

“If left unaddressed, these increases risk slowing business activity, weakening fragile enterprises and potentially leading to further job losses.

“The burden will ultimately be passed on to consumers in multiple ways, deepening the cost-of-living crisis.”

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department did not expect major disruptions.

“We note the concerns raised regarding the anticipated fuel price hike and the potential impact on scholar transport operations.

“At this stage, we do not anticipate any major disruptions to the provision of commuter transport services, including scholar transport.”

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