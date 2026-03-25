Massacre accused wants to be transferred from Kokstad prison

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Bonga Hintsa, (left: in black blazer) one of the six men accused of the Lusikisiki massacre, has lodged an official complaint about the ill-treatment he is allegedly receiving at Ebongweni Maximum Prison in Kokstad.

Bonga Hintsa, one of six men accused in the Lusikisiki massacre, has formally complained about alleged ill-treatment at the Ebongweni Maximum Prison in Kokstad.

Since their arrest in Port Shepstone on October 16 2024, Hintsa and his co-accused have been held at this high-security facility.

Hintsa claimed that he did not have suitable shoes and his prison uniform was torn.

He alleged that some prison officials had pressured him to plead guilty in the mass shooting.

He also complained of severe discomfort from the daily 300km journeys between Kokstad and Lusikisiki, travelling handcuffed and in leg irons, which he said had left him suffering from persistent back pain due to the restraints and lack of balance.

As a result, he requested to be placed in a local facility as an awaiting-trial prisoner rather than endure the exhausting 300km daily trips.

Six men — alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 46, Hintsa, 31, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges related to the mass shooting at Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28 2024.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and two men — were killed when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

A 19th murder charge relates to the killing of ANC politician Mncedi Gijana at Lujizweni village in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Three of the accused— Hintsa, Ndende and Myekethe — are objecting to the admissibility of their confessions, alleging police used force and threats to compel them to confess.

Hintsa and Ndende have each made two confessions — for the Lusikisiki massacre and Gijana assassination and Hintsa further pointed out the crime scene.

All six men are held at the Ebongweni Maximum Prison due to their classification as extremely dangerous and flight risks.

During a trial-within-a-trial at the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki, Hintsa instructed his attorney, Zama Somahela, to seek judge Richard Brooks’ intervention to have him accommodated in a local facility, aiming to avoid the hardship of daily travel.

Somahela raised several issues in court on Hintsa’s behalf.

“My client has instructed me to raise to the court the treatment he is receiving in Kokstad, where he is ordained.

“He appeals to have suitable morning shoes, as what he is wearing at this stage is not suitable, and also that his prison uniform is old and torn.

“He believes that he is treated differently from the rest of the other awaiting-trial inmates in that facility.

“He is requesting that he be accommodated in the local facility instead of the hundreds of kilometres of the daily trips.”

He said his client was also complaining that the uncomfortable daily travel in the back of a van where he was seated cuffed on his hands and with leg irons, was causing back pain.

Somahele also alleged that some prison officials were canvassing that Hintsa plead guilty.

“My client has instructed me to raise to the court that some prison officials were trying to influence him to plead guilty, saying that if he could plead guilty, he could be done with the case that continues wasting time,” Somahela told the court.

Brooks warned the correctional services officials to refrain from such undue influence and interfering with the case.

He said if this happened again, Hintsa must give the court the names of the culprits.

Regarding the travelling, the judge requested that state prosecutor Mfundo Makhubalo check if it was possible that Hintsa could be accommodated in the local facility and the implications of that.

Daily Dispatch